Week 3 MNF Best Bets: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Another wild week of NFL football nearly in the books, but we still have a NFC East showdown on MNF to place some wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

Lamb’s been a target monster in the early going this season with 24 passes thrown his way through the first two games. He’s caught 15 of them, with at least seven in each contest. While Amari Cooper played a massive role in the opener in Tampa, that’s what the matchup dictated. Cooper had a much more difficult matchup in Week 2 and it showed, and a matchup against some tough Philly corners could come into play here. That leaves Lamb in another cushy matchup, particularly in the slot. He had a few big drops in Week 1, leaving a much larger game on the table, but still secured 7-of-15 targets. He made up for it in Week 2 by nearly hauling in everything — 8-of-9 targets on the road once again. I expect the volume to continue.

Reagor looked sharp in Week 1 against a soft Atlanta secondary, hauling in all six of his targets. He regressed in Week 2 with just two receptions against San Francisco, but had a lot working against him. Reagor was still targeted five times in the passing game, and that was in a contest that Jalen Hurts attempted just 23 passes — a much lower number than we project in this game, and compared to 35 attempts in Week 1. Based on volume, we should see a bounce back here, and it’s a good matchup for Reagor against a Dallas secondary that ranks near the bottom of the NFL.

I want to find some way to back Pollard’s involvement in the Dallas offense, and this feels like the safest way. The RB snaps on the Cowboys aren’t as one-sided as most would assume. Pollard has been better than Ezekiel Elliott through two games. Pollard finished Week 2 with a 13-109-1 line, and that’s in a game that was close the entire way. His three carries in Week 1 has me a little shy to play over 7.5 rushing attempts, but it’s tempting. Instead I’ll keep the reception theme going. Pollard’s brought in all seven of his targets so far this year, with three-plus in each game. Pollard’s snap count grew from 24% to 34% last week. I expect it to continue to rise, meaning more volume.

