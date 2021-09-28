NFL Week 4 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.
RB
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|NYJ
|$8,800
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|NYG
|$8,400
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|LV
|MNF
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|CAR
|$6,500
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|GB
|$6,800
|6
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|PIT
|$7,700
|7
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|CHI
|$6,200
|8
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|NO
|$6,700
|9
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|ATL
|$6,100
|10
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|JAX
|TNF
|11
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|MIN
|$7,000
|12
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|CLE
|$6,600
|13
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|PHI
|$5,400
|14
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|DET
|$5,800
|15
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|MIN
|$6,000
|16
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|DAL
|$5,900
|17
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|MIA
|$6,300
|18
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|KC
|$6,400
|19
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|SF
|$6,300
|20
|James Robinson
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|21
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|ARI
|$5,200
|22
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|LAR
|$5,500
|23
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|HOU
|$5,300
|24
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|25
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|SEA
|$5,000
|26
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|WAS
|$5,100
|27
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|IND
|$5,300
|28
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|CHI
|$5,300
|29
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|BAL
|$5,500
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|CAR
|$5,700
|31
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|32
|James Conner
|ARI
|LAR
|$5,100
|33
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|DEN
|$5,200
|34
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|35
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WAS
|$4,900
|36
|JD McKissic
|WAS
|ATL
|$5,000
|37
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|38
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|BAL
|$5,000
|39
|Damien Harris
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|40
|Gio Bernard
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|41
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|DEN
|$4,700
|42
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|HOU
|$4,800
|43
|David Johnson
|HOU
|BUF
|$4,500
|44
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|TEN
|$4,500
|45
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|TEN
|$4,600
|46
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|NYJ
|$4,800
|47
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|KC
|$4,300
|48
|Tony Jones
|NO
|NYG
|$4,000
|49
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|PIT
|$4,300
|50
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|51
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|IND
|$4,300
|52
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|DET
|$4,200
|53
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|PHI
|$4,500
|54
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|NO
|$4,300
|55
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|BUF
|$4,300
|56
|Mark Ingram
|HOU
|BUF
|$4,700
|57
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|DAL
|$4,700
|58
|Ameer Abdullah
|MIN
|CLE
|$4,000
|59
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|KC
|$4,200
|60
|Carlos Hyde
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|61
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|IND
|$4,000
|62
|Trenton Cannon
|SF
|SEA
|$4,500
|63
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|64
|Jacques Patrick
|SF
|SEA
|$4,300
