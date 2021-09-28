NFL Week 4 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Derrick Henry TEN NYJ $8,800 2 Alvin Kamara NO NYG $8,400 3 Austin Ekeler LAC LV MNF 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL CAR $6,500 5 Najee Harris PIT GB $6,800 6 Aaron Jones GB PIT $7,700 7 D'Andre Swift DET CHI $6,200 8 Saquon Barkley NYG NO $6,700 9 Antonio Gibson WAS ATL $6,100 10 Joe Mixon CIN JAX TNF 11 Nick Chubb CLE MIN $7,000 12 Alexander Mattison MIN CLE $6,600 13 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC PHI $5,400 14 David Montgomery CHI DET $5,800 15 Kareem Hunt CLE MIN $6,000 16 Chuba Hubbard CAR DAL $5,900 17 Jonathan Taylor IND MIA $6,300 18 Miles Sanders PHI KC $6,400 19 Chris Carson SEA SF $6,300 20 James Robinson JAX CIN TNF 21 Sony Michel LAR ARI $5,200 22 Chase Edmonds ARI LAR $5,500 23 Zack Moss BUF HOU $5,300 24 Kenyan Drake LV LAC MNF 25 Trey Sermon SF SEA $5,000 26 Mike Davis ATL WAS $5,100 27 Myles Gaskin MIA IND $5,300 28 Jamaal Williams DET CHI $5,300 29 Melvin Gordon DEN BAL $5,500 30 Tony Pollard DAL CAR $5,700 31 Leonard Fournette TB NE SNF 32 James Conner ARI LAR $5,100 33 Ty'Son Williams BAL DEN $5,200 34 Peyton Barber LV LAC MNF 35 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WAS $4,900 36 JD McKissic WAS ATL $5,000 37 J.J. Taylor NE TB SNF 38 Javonte Williams DEN BAL $5,000 39 Damien Harris NE TB SNF 40 Gio Bernard TB NE SNF 41 Latavius Murray BAL DEN $4,700 42 Devin Singletary BUF HOU $4,800 43 David Johnson HOU BUF $4,500 44 Michael Carter NYJ TEN $4,500 45 Ty Johnson NYJ TEN $4,600 46 Jeremy McNichols TEN NYJ $4,800 47 Kenneth Gainwell PHI KC $4,300 48 Tony Jones NO NYG $4,000 49 AJ Dillon GB PIT $4,300 50 Ronald Jones TB NE SNF 51 Malcolm Brown MIA IND $4,300 52 Damien Williams CHI DET $4,200 53 Darrel Williams KC PHI $4,500 54 Devontae Booker NYG NO $4,300 55 Phillip Lindsay HOU BUF $4,300 56 Mark Ingram HOU BUF $4,700 57 Royce Freeman CAR DAL $4,700 58 Ameer Abdullah MIN CLE $4,000 59 Boston Scott PHI KC $4,200 60 Carlos Hyde JAX CIN TNF 61 Salvon Ahmed MIA IND $4,000 62 Trenton Cannon SF SEA $4,500 63 Rhamondre Stevenson NE TB SNF 64 Jacques Patrick SF SEA $4,300

