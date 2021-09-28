 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 4 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 4 Rankings Breakdown Out Tuesday Afternoon

Week 4 — Pickups/Injuries | Early Spreads | Deep WR Adds | Projections

Week 4 — Early DK Research | Waiver Wire | NFTs

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Derrick Henry TEN NYJ $8,800
2 Alvin Kamara NO NYG $8,400
3 Austin Ekeler LAC LV MNF
4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL CAR $6,500
5 Najee Harris PIT GB $6,800
6 Aaron Jones GB PIT $7,700
7 D'Andre Swift DET CHI $6,200
8 Saquon Barkley NYG NO $6,700
9 Antonio Gibson WAS ATL $6,100
10 Joe Mixon CIN JAX TNF
11 Nick Chubb CLE MIN $7,000
12 Alexander Mattison MIN CLE $6,600
13 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC PHI $5,400
14 David Montgomery CHI DET $5,800
15 Kareem Hunt CLE MIN $6,000
16 Chuba Hubbard CAR DAL $5,900
17 Jonathan Taylor IND MIA $6,300
18 Miles Sanders PHI KC $6,400
19 Chris Carson SEA SF $6,300
20 James Robinson JAX CIN TNF
21 Sony Michel LAR ARI $5,200
22 Chase Edmonds ARI LAR $5,500
23 Zack Moss BUF HOU $5,300
24 Kenyan Drake LV LAC MNF
25 Trey Sermon SF SEA $5,000
26 Mike Davis ATL WAS $5,100
27 Myles Gaskin MIA IND $5,300
28 Jamaal Williams DET CHI $5,300
29 Melvin Gordon DEN BAL $5,500
30 Tony Pollard DAL CAR $5,700
31 Leonard Fournette TB NE SNF
32 James Conner ARI LAR $5,100
33 Ty'Son Williams BAL DEN $5,200
34 Peyton Barber LV LAC MNF
35 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WAS $4,900
36 JD McKissic WAS ATL $5,000
37 J.J. Taylor NE TB SNF
38 Javonte Williams DEN BAL $5,000
39 Damien Harris NE TB SNF
40 Gio Bernard TB NE SNF
41 Latavius Murray BAL DEN $4,700
42 Devin Singletary BUF HOU $4,800
43 David Johnson HOU BUF $4,500
44 Michael Carter NYJ TEN $4,500
45 Ty Johnson NYJ TEN $4,600
46 Jeremy McNichols TEN NYJ $4,800
47 Kenneth Gainwell PHI KC $4,300
48 Tony Jones NO NYG $4,000
49 AJ Dillon GB PIT $4,300
50 Ronald Jones TB NE SNF
51 Malcolm Brown MIA IND $4,300
52 Damien Williams CHI DET $4,200
53 Darrel Williams KC PHI $4,500
54 Devontae Booker NYG NO $4,300
55 Phillip Lindsay HOU BUF $4,300
56 Mark Ingram HOU BUF $4,700
57 Royce Freeman CAR DAL $4,700
58 Ameer Abdullah MIN CLE $4,000
59 Boston Scott PHI KC $4,200
60 Carlos Hyde JAX CIN TNF
61 Salvon Ahmed MIA IND $4,000
62 Trenton Cannon SF SEA $4,500
63 Rhamondre Stevenson NE TB SNF
64 Jacques Patrick SF SEA $4,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions

More From DraftKings Nation