NFL Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 4 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Week 4 Rankings Breakdown Out Tuesday Afternoon

Week 4 — Pickups/Injuries | Early Spreads | Deep WR Adds | Projections

Week 4 — Early DK Research | Waiver Wire | NFTs

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB PIT $7,900
2 Cooper Kupp LAR ARI $7,800
3 Tyreek Hill KC PHI $8,000
4 Mike Williams LAC LV MNF
5 Justin Jefferson MIN CLE $7,300
6 Stefon Diggs BUF HOU $7,600
7 D.J. Moore CAR DAL $6,600
8 Keenan Allen LAC LV MNF
9 DK Metcalf SEA SF $7,200
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL CAR $6,700
11 DeAndre Hopkins ARI LAR $7,700
12 Terry McLaurin WAS ATL $6,900
13 Calvin Ridley ATL WAS $7,000
14 Adam Thielen MIN CLE $6,800
15 Ja'Marr Chase CIN JAX TNF
16 Tyler Lockett SEA SF $7,100
17 Amari Cooper DAL CAR $6,000
18 Julio Jones TEN NYJ $6,500
19 Deebo Samuel SF SEA $6,500
20 Chris Godwin TB NE SNF
21 Mike Evans TB NE SNF
22 Antonio Brown TB NE SNF
23 Odell Beckham CLE MIN $5,800
24 Michael Pittman IND MIA $5,400
25 Tyler Boyd CIN JAX TNF
26 Brandin Cooks HOU BUF $6,400
27 Courtland Sutton DEN BAL $5,700
28 Marvin Jones JAX CIN TNF
29 Jakobi Meyers NE TB SNF
30 Corey Davis NYJ TEN $5,000
31 Chase Claypool PIT GB $6,100
32 Jaylen Waddle MIA IND $4,900
33 Marquise Brown BAL DEN $5,400
34 Henry Ruggs LV LAC MNF
35 DJ Chark JAX CIN TNF
36 Tim Patrick DEN BAL $4,900
37 DeVonta Smith PHI KC $5,700
38 Cole Beasley BUF HOU $5,400
39 Kenny Golladay NYG NO $5,500
40 Allen Robinson CHI DET $5,800
41 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT GB $5,600
42 Rondale Moore ARI LAR $4,600
43 Emmanuel Sanders BUF HOU $4,900
44 Robert Woods LAR ARI $5,300
45 Zach Pascal IND MIA $4,500
46 Brandon Aiyuk SF SEA $5,000
47 Nelson Agholor NE TB SNF
48 Christian Kirk ARI LAR $5,300
49 Hunter Renfrow LV LAC MNF
50 Braxton Berrios NYJ TEN $3,700
51 Jalen Reagor PHI KC $4,700
52 Will Fuller MIA IND $4,800
53 Laviska Shenault JAX CIN TNF
54 Robby Anderson CAR DAL $5,100
55 DeVante Parker MIA IND $5,200
56 Marquez Callaway NO NYG $4,300
57 Terrace Marshall CAR DAL $4,000
58 Anthony Miller HOU BUF $3,700
59 Mecole Hardman KC PHI $4,400
60 Bryan Edwards LV LAC MNF
61 K.J. Osborn MIN CLE $3,700
62 Collin Johnson NYG NO $3,200
63 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE MIN $3,200
64 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN NYJ $3,200
65 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WAS $4,100
66 Kalif Raymond DET CHI $4,400
67 Kendrick Bourne NE TB SNF
68 Deonte Harris NO NYG $3,500
69 Sammy Watkins BAL DEN $5,100
70 Darnell Mooney CHI DET $3,900
71 Jalen Guyton LAC LV MNF
72 Tyler Johnson TB NE SNF
73 Quez Watkins PHI KC $3,500
74 DeSean Jackson LAR ARI $3,800
75 Diontae Spencer DEN BAL $3,000
76 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB PIT $4,300
77 Devin Duvernay BAL DEN $3,900
78 Van Jefferson LAR ARI $3,900
79 Demarcus Robinson KC PHI $3,800
80 Gabriel Davis BUF HOU $3,400
81 A.J. Green ARI LAR $4,500
82 Zay Jones LV LAC MNF
83 Quintez Cephus DET CHI $4,000
84 Cedrick Wilson DAL CAR $4,000
85 Freddie Swain SEA SF $3,900
86 Trent Sherfield SF SEA $3,200
87 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CHI $3,200
88 Chester Rogers TEN NYJ $3,300
89 Parris Campbell IND MIA $3,200
90 Randall Cobb GB PIT $3,300

