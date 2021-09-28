NFL Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB PIT $7,900 2 Cooper Kupp LAR ARI $7,800 3 Tyreek Hill KC PHI $8,000 4 Mike Williams LAC LV MNF 5 Justin Jefferson MIN CLE $7,300 6 Stefon Diggs BUF HOU $7,600 7 D.J. Moore CAR DAL $6,600 8 Keenan Allen LAC LV MNF 9 DK Metcalf SEA SF $7,200 10 CeeDee Lamb DAL CAR $6,700 11 DeAndre Hopkins ARI LAR $7,700 12 Terry McLaurin WAS ATL $6,900 13 Calvin Ridley ATL WAS $7,000 14 Adam Thielen MIN CLE $6,800 15 Ja'Marr Chase CIN JAX TNF 16 Tyler Lockett SEA SF $7,100 17 Amari Cooper DAL CAR $6,000 18 Julio Jones TEN NYJ $6,500 19 Deebo Samuel SF SEA $6,500 20 Chris Godwin TB NE SNF 21 Mike Evans TB NE SNF 22 Antonio Brown TB NE SNF 23 Odell Beckham CLE MIN $5,800 24 Michael Pittman IND MIA $5,400 25 Tyler Boyd CIN JAX TNF 26 Brandin Cooks HOU BUF $6,400 27 Courtland Sutton DEN BAL $5,700 28 Marvin Jones JAX CIN TNF 29 Jakobi Meyers NE TB SNF 30 Corey Davis NYJ TEN $5,000 31 Chase Claypool PIT GB $6,100 32 Jaylen Waddle MIA IND $4,900 33 Marquise Brown BAL DEN $5,400 34 Henry Ruggs LV LAC MNF 35 DJ Chark JAX CIN TNF 36 Tim Patrick DEN BAL $4,900 37 DeVonta Smith PHI KC $5,700 38 Cole Beasley BUF HOU $5,400 39 Kenny Golladay NYG NO $5,500 40 Allen Robinson CHI DET $5,800 41 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT GB $5,600 42 Rondale Moore ARI LAR $4,600 43 Emmanuel Sanders BUF HOU $4,900 44 Robert Woods LAR ARI $5,300 45 Zach Pascal IND MIA $4,500 46 Brandon Aiyuk SF SEA $5,000 47 Nelson Agholor NE TB SNF 48 Christian Kirk ARI LAR $5,300 49 Hunter Renfrow LV LAC MNF 50 Braxton Berrios NYJ TEN $3,700 51 Jalen Reagor PHI KC $4,700 52 Will Fuller MIA IND $4,800 53 Laviska Shenault JAX CIN TNF 54 Robby Anderson CAR DAL $5,100 55 DeVante Parker MIA IND $5,200 56 Marquez Callaway NO NYG $4,300 57 Terrace Marshall CAR DAL $4,000 58 Anthony Miller HOU BUF $3,700 59 Mecole Hardman KC PHI $4,400 60 Bryan Edwards LV LAC MNF 61 K.J. Osborn MIN CLE $3,700 62 Collin Johnson NYG NO $3,200 63 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE MIN $3,200 64 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN NYJ $3,200 65 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WAS $4,100 66 Kalif Raymond DET CHI $4,400 67 Kendrick Bourne NE TB SNF 68 Deonte Harris NO NYG $3,500 69 Sammy Watkins BAL DEN $5,100 70 Darnell Mooney CHI DET $3,900 71 Jalen Guyton LAC LV MNF 72 Tyler Johnson TB NE SNF 73 Quez Watkins PHI KC $3,500 74 DeSean Jackson LAR ARI $3,800 75 Diontae Spencer DEN BAL $3,000 76 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB PIT $4,300 77 Devin Duvernay BAL DEN $3,900 78 Van Jefferson LAR ARI $3,900 79 Demarcus Robinson KC PHI $3,800 80 Gabriel Davis BUF HOU $3,400 81 A.J. Green ARI LAR $4,500 82 Zay Jones LV LAC MNF 83 Quintez Cephus DET CHI $4,000 84 Cedrick Wilson DAL CAR $4,000 85 Freddie Swain SEA SF $3,900 86 Trent Sherfield SF SEA $3,200 87 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CHI $3,200 88 Chester Rogers TEN NYJ $3,300 89 Parris Campbell IND MIA $3,200 90 Randall Cobb GB PIT $3,300

