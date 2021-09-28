NFL Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|PIT
|$7,900
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|ARI
|$7,800
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|PHI
|$8,000
|4
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|LV
|MNF
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|CLE
|$7,300
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|HOU
|$7,600
|7
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|DAL
|$6,600
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|LV
|MNF
|9
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|SF
|$7,200
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|CAR
|$6,700
|11
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|LAR
|$7,700
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|ATL
|$6,900
|13
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WAS
|$7,000
|14
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|CLE
|$6,800
|15
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|JAX
|TNF
|16
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|SF
|$7,100
|17
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|CAR
|$6,000
|18
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|NYJ
|$6,500
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|SEA
|$6,500
|20
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|21
|Mike Evans
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|22
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|23
|Odell Beckham
|CLE
|MIN
|$5,800
|24
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|MIA
|$5,400
|25
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|JAX
|TNF
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|BUF
|$6,400
|27
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|BAL
|$5,700
|28
|Marvin Jones
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|29
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|30
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|TEN
|$5,000
|31
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|GB
|$6,100
|32
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|IND
|$4,900
|33
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|DEN
|$5,400
|34
|Henry Ruggs
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|35
|DJ Chark
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|36
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|BAL
|$4,900
|37
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|KC
|$5,700
|38
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|HOU
|$5,400
|39
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|NO
|$5,500
|40
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|DET
|$5,800
|41
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|GB
|$5,600
|42
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|LAR
|$4,600
|43
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|HOU
|$4,900
|44
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|ARI
|$5,300
|45
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|MIA
|$4,500
|46
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|SEA
|$5,000
|47
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|48
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|LAR
|$5,300
|49
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|50
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|TEN
|$3,700
|51
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|KC
|$4,700
|52
|Will Fuller
|MIA
|IND
|$4,800
|53
|Laviska Shenault
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|54
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|DAL
|$5,100
|55
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|IND
|$5,200
|56
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|NYG
|$4,300
|57
|Terrace Marshall
|CAR
|DAL
|$4,000
|58
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|BUF
|$3,700
|59
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|PHI
|$4,400
|60
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|61
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|CLE
|$3,700
|62
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|NO
|$3,200
|63
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|MIN
|$3,200
|64
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|NYJ
|$3,200
|65
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WAS
|$4,100
|66
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|CHI
|$4,400
|67
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|68
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|NYG
|$3,500
|69
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|DEN
|$5,100
|70
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|DET
|$3,900
|71
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|LV
|MNF
|72
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|73
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|KC
|$3,500
|74
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|ARI
|$3,800
|75
|Diontae Spencer
|DEN
|BAL
|$3,000
|76
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|PIT
|$4,300
|77
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|DEN
|$3,900
|78
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|ARI
|$3,900
|79
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|PHI
|$3,800
|80
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|HOU
|$3,400
|81
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|LAR
|$4,500
|82
|Zay Jones
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|83
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|CHI
|$4,000
|84
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|CAR
|$4,000
|85
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|SF
|$3,900
|86
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|SEA
|$3,200
|87
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|CHI
|$3,200
|88
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|NYJ
|$3,300
|89
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|MIA
|$3,200
|90
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|PIT
|$3,300
