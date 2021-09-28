 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 4 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 4 Rankings Breakdown Out Tuesday Afternoon

Week 4 — Pickups/Injuries | Early Spreads | Deep WR Adds | Projections

Week 4 — Early DK Research | Waiver Wire | NFTs

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

QB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Kyler Murray ARI LAR $7,800
2 Josh Allen BUF HOU $8,000
3 Justin Herbert LAC LV MNF
4 Patrick Mahomes KC PHI $8,100
5 Jalen Hurts PHI KC $6,900
6 Dak Prescott DAL CAR $6,700
7 Matthew Stafford LAR ARI $7,000
8 Tom Brady TB NE SNF
9 Ryan Tannehill TEN NYJ $6,300
10 Joe Burrow CIN JAX TNF
11 Lamar Jackson BAL DEN $7,500
12 Aaron Rodgers GB PIT $6,800
13 Derek Carr LV LAC MNF
14 Kirk Cousins MIN CLE $6,400
15 Baker Mayfield CLE MIN $6,200
16 Sam Darnold CAR DAL $6,000
17 Russell Wilson SEA SF $7,100
18 Jameis Winston NO NYG $5,600
19 Teddy Bridgewater DEN BAL $5,700
20 Taylor Heinicke WAS ATL $5,900
21 Jacoby Brissett MIA IND $5,100
22 Daniel Jones NYG NO $5,800
23 Justin Fields CHI DET $5,200
24 Matt Ryan ATL WAS $5,400
25 Trevor Lawrence JAX CIN TNF
26 Zach Wilson NYJ TEN $5,000
27 Jimmy Garoppolo SF SEA $5,600
28 Jared Goff DET CHI $5,200
29 Mac Jones NE TB SNF
30 Carson Wentz IND MIA $5,400
31 Ben Roethlisberger PIT GB $5,500
32 Davis Mills HOU BUF $4,900

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions

More From DraftKings Nation