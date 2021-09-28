NFL Week 4 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]
Week 4 Rankings Breakdown Out Tuesday Afternoon
Week 4 — Pickups/Injuries | Early Spreads | Deep WR Adds | Projections
Week 4 — Early DK Research | Waiver Wire | NFTs
How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
QB
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|LAR
|$7,800
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|HOU
|$8,000
|3
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|LV
|MNF
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|PHI
|$8,100
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|KC
|$6,900
|6
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|CAR
|$6,700
|7
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|ARI
|$7,000
|8
|Tom Brady
|TB
|NE
|SNF
|9
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|NYJ
|$6,300
|10
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|JAX
|TNF
|11
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|DEN
|$7,500
|12
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|PIT
|$6,800
|13
|Derek Carr
|LV
|LAC
|MNF
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|CLE
|$6,400
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|MIN
|$6,200
|16
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|DAL
|$6,000
|17
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|SF
|$7,100
|18
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|NYG
|$5,600
|19
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|BAL
|$5,700
|20
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|ATL
|$5,900
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|MIA
|IND
|$5,100
|22
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|NO
|$5,800
|23
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|DET
|$5,200
|24
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|WAS
|$5,400
|25
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|CIN
|TNF
|26
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|TEN
|$5,000
|27
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|SEA
|$5,600
|28
|Jared Goff
|DET
|CHI
|$5,200
|29
|Mac Jones
|NE
|TB
|SNF
|30
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|MIA
|$5,400
|31
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|GB
|$5,500
|32
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|BUF
|$4,900
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
