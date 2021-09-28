NFL Week 4 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Kyler Murray ARI LAR $7,800 2 Josh Allen BUF HOU $8,000 3 Justin Herbert LAC LV MNF 4 Patrick Mahomes KC PHI $8,100 5 Jalen Hurts PHI KC $6,900 6 Dak Prescott DAL CAR $6,700 7 Matthew Stafford LAR ARI $7,000 8 Tom Brady TB NE SNF 9 Ryan Tannehill TEN NYJ $6,300 10 Joe Burrow CIN JAX TNF 11 Lamar Jackson BAL DEN $7,500 12 Aaron Rodgers GB PIT $6,800 13 Derek Carr LV LAC MNF 14 Kirk Cousins MIN CLE $6,400 15 Baker Mayfield CLE MIN $6,200 16 Sam Darnold CAR DAL $6,000 17 Russell Wilson SEA SF $7,100 18 Jameis Winston NO NYG $5,600 19 Teddy Bridgewater DEN BAL $5,700 20 Taylor Heinicke WAS ATL $5,900 21 Jacoby Brissett MIA IND $5,100 22 Daniel Jones NYG NO $5,800 23 Justin Fields CHI DET $5,200 24 Matt Ryan ATL WAS $5,400 25 Trevor Lawrence JAX CIN TNF 26 Zach Wilson NYJ TEN $5,000 27 Jimmy Garoppolo SF SEA $5,600 28 Jared Goff DET CHI $5,200 29 Mac Jones NE TB SNF 30 Carson Wentz IND MIA $5,400 31 Ben Roethlisberger PIT GB $5,500 32 Davis Mills HOU BUF $4,900

