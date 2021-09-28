NFL Week 4 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney recap Week 3 of the NFL, discuss the early spreads for Week 4, the major injuries and debate the top Week 4 waiver wire pickups.

Week 4 — Pickups/Injuries | Early Spreads | Deep WR Adds | Projections

Week 4 — Early DK Research | Waiver Wire | NFTs

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC PHI $8,100 2 Darren Waller LV LAC MNF 3 TJ Hockenson DET CHI $5,800 4 George Kittle SF SEA $5,900 5 Kyle Pitts ATL WAS $5,000 6 Mark Andrews BAL DEN $5,300 7 Tyler Higbee LAR ARI $4,600 8 Rob Gronkowski TB NE SNF 9 Noah Fant DEN BAL $4,300 10 Logan Thomas WAS ATL $4,900 11 Dallas Goedert PHI KC $4,800 12 Mike Gesicki MIA IND $4,000 13 Tyler Conklin MIN CLE $3,500 14 Jack Doyle IND MIA $2,700 15 Austin Hooper CLE MIN $3,700 16 Pat Freiermuth PIT GB $3,100 17 Cole Kmet CHI DET $3,000 18 Dawson Knox BUF HOU $3,600 19 CJ Uzomah CIN JAX TNF 20 Hunter Henry NE TB SNF 21 Jared Cook LAC LV MNF 22 Robert Tonyan GB PIT $4,500 23 Jonnu Smith NE TB SNF 24 Dalton Schultz DAL CAR $3,400 25 Gerald Everett SEA SF $3,200 26 Maxx Williams ARI LAR $3,000 27 Jack Doyle IND MIA $2,700 28 Hayden Hurst ATL WAS $2,600 29 Blake Jarwin DAL CAR $3,200 30 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN BAL $2,600 31 Tyler Kroft NYJ TEN $2,700 32 Will Dissly SEA SF $2,600

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 4 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Saints NO DST NYG $3,800 2 Bills BUF DST HOU $4,300 3 Football Team WAS DST ATL $3,500 4 Bengals CIN DST JAX TNF 5 Titans TEN DST NYJ $3,900 6 Buccaneers TB DST NE SNF 7 Browns CLE DST MIN $3,000 8 Packers GB DST PIT $3,300 9 Dolphins MIA DST IND $3,200 10 Lions DET DST CHI $2,200 11 49ers SF DST SEA $3,100 12 Bears CHI DST DET $3,700 13 Broncos DEN DST BAL $3,700

