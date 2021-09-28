MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 28

The MLB regular season has entered the final week, and there are 16 games to choose from on Tuesday. Let’s break down some of my favorite wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This series is absolutely massive for both squads. The Yankees currently own a one-game lead over the Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot, while the Red Sox own a one-game lead over the Blue Jays for the second. The Blue Jays basically need to win this series or their playoff hopes become very slim.

Both teams will send quality pitchers to the mound on Tuesday. Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Yankees, while Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Jays.

That said, both of these squads are known for their offenses. The Yankees rank sixth in wRC+ vs. southpaws, and they’re third in that department over the past seven days. The Blue Jays have also been the second-best team against right-handers this season. Add it all up, and I’m expecting plenty of runs in this contest.

The Cardinals may never lose again. They have won 16 straight games, which has given them a stranglehold on the second Wild Card spot in the National League. They need just one more win or one more loss from the Reds and Phillies to secure a spot in the postseason, which seemed almost impossible just one month ago.

Still, I’ll take my chances with the Brewers in this spot. They’re sending Brandon Woodruff to the mound, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He owns a 2.52 ERA and 2.89 FIP over 29 starts while averaging 10.68 strikeouts per nine innings. You don’t get to back a pitcher like Woodruff at -125 very often, so I’m not passing up the opportunity.

The Royals look like a preferred target for the sharps on Tuesday. They’ve received just 49% of the moneyline bets, but those bets have accounted for 74% of the dollars. That means that the big bets – which tend to come from professional bettors – are siding with the Royals.

The Royals will turn to Brady Singer at pitcher. He was considered one of their top pitching prospects in 2020, but he’s had a bit of a rough season. However, he pitched extremely well vs. Cleveland in his last outing, limiting them to just two runs over seven innings. His 2.02 FIP in that contest was his third-best mark of the entire season. His second-best mark also came in the month of September, so perhaps he’s turned a bit of a corner.

Cleveland will start Aaron Civale, and he owns a 4.83 FIP this season. He’s also been dreadful over the second half of the season, pitching to a 7.63 ERA since the All-Star break. I like the Royals as small home favorites in this matchup.

