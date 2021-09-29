Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 29

Wednesday features a 13-game MLB main slate, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s go position-by-position and break down everything you’ll need to know to set your lineups.

PITCHER

Stud

Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds ($10,200) — The Reds can’t hit lefties — 81 wRC+, .301 wOBA, .153 ISO and a 24% K rate. That number has sunk even further over the last two months. Since Aug. 1, Cincinnati ranks dead last against southpaws with a 75 wRC+, .290 wOBA, .149 ISO and a 22.9% K rate, and those stats have been accrued in matchups with inferior lefties. Patrick Corbin and his 5.82 ERA tossed 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings while striking out seven Reds on Sept. 23. The matchup works, and obviously, Rodón checks all of the boxes — 2.47 ERA, 3.03 xFIP, 35% K rate and a 28% hard contact rate — there are other exemplary stats, but that’s enough data for one blurb.

Other Option: Max Scherzer ($10,400)

Value

Michael Pineda, Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers ($6,100) — It hasn’t been that long since Pineda was good. He was great in pinstripes and his first season with the Twins wasn’t terrible. He’s slid since then, but it appears that he is finally rebounding. Since the All Star break, Pineda has a 3.19 ERA (4.46 xFIP) and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts — he’s won each of his last four starts. Pineda will look to make it five in a row as the favorite against the weak hitting Tigers — 90 wRC+, .301 wOBA, .160 ISO and a 26% K rate.

Other Option: Miles Mikolas ($6,500)

CATCHER

Stud

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians ($5,700) — The logic is simple: Perez hits home runs and Zach Plesac gives them up. Perez leads MLB with 47 home runs (an MLB record for catchers), and Plesac is allowing a .214 ISO, 34% hard contact rate and 1.8 HR/9 to right-handed batters.

Other Option: J.T. Realmuto ($5,300), Buster Posey ($4,700)

Value

Mitch Garver, Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers ($4,200) — Casey Mize ($5,700) has been terrific against right-handed batters, but Detroit’s management has him on an extreme innings limit, so most of Garver’s at-bats will come against the fourth-worst bullpen in baseball (4.67 xFIP) and likely against right-handed relievers — .425 wOBA, .288 ISO, 173 wRC+ and a 44% hard contact rate.

Other Option: Luis Torrens ($3,400)

FIRST BASE

Stud

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($4,800) — It’s not hard to imagine that the hottest hitter in baseball — .701 wOBA, .700 ISO and a 100.6 EV over the last week — plays for the hottest team in baseball. However, it is surprising that there are nine first baseman priced higher than Goldy. For good measure, he has two home runs against Adrian Houser ($8,200).

Other Option: Matt Olson ($5,400)

Value

Yu Chang, Cleveland Indians at Kansas City Royals ($3,600) — Daniel Lynch ($6,800) struggles with right-handed batters — .376 wOBA, .195 ISO, 36% hard contact rate, 42% fly ball rate, 1.5 HR/9 and an 18% K rate. Chang might not be a hot hitter, but he is definitely warm — .381 wOBA and a .188 ISO over the last week.

Other Option: Bobby Dalbec ($3,400)

SECOND BASE

Stud

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres ($5,600) — The Padres collapsed in many ways in September and one of their failures was their bullpen (4.86 xFIP). Turner is one of the hottest hitters in baseball — .611 wOBA, .480 ISO, 50% hard contact rate and two stolen bases over the last week. With Dinelson Lamet ($11,400) projected to take the mound, this shapes up to be a bullpen game for San Diego. Turner should extend his hot streak.

Other Option: Jonathan India ($5,300)

Value

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants ($4,500) — This is cheating because typically $4,500 is considered the minimum cutline for stud pricing, but it’s the last week of the season, give me a break. Marte’s splits are too good to leave out. In 101 at-bats against left-handed pitching, he has a .505 wOBA, .366 ISO, 218 wRC+ and 46% hard contact rate.

Other Option: Luis Arraez ($3,700)

THIRD BASE

Stud

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($5,300) — In 24 at-bats against Aaron Nola, Riley has nine hits (three doubles and three home runs) — .526 wOBA and a .500 ISO. Don’t believe in BvP? Fair enough. Riley is one of the best right-handed batters against right-handed pitching — .394 wOBA, .247 ISO, 145 wRC+ and a 37% hard contact rate.

Other Option: José Ramírez ($5,900)

Value

Eugenio Suárez, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox ($4,000) — It’s nice that Suárez started hitting after Cincinnati fell out of contention. Over the last week, the notoriously streaky hitter has 10 hits (three doubles and three home runs), five runs and six RBIs. Despite the challenging season, he hit 48 barrels and maintained a .226 ISO. This game isn’t at Great American Ball Park, but Chicago is not too much of a downgrade for the fly ball hitter (46% fly ball rate and an average 17.9-degree launch angle).

Other Option: Kelvin Gutierrez ($2,200)

SHORTSTOP

Stud

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles ($5,300) — Against left-handed pitching, Bogaerts has a .356 wOBA and a 122 wRC+. His .168 ISO is always a downer, but LAZER Bogaerts can score fantasy points without putting the ball over the fence. The Red Sox have the highest implied team total on the slate (5.9) because they’re facing Zac Lowther ($5,000) — .355 wOBA, .200 ISO, 41% hard contact rate, 42% fly ball rate and 1.7 HR/9 to right-handed batters.

Other Option: Jorge Polanco ($5,200)

Value

Leury García, Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds ($3,700) — This month, García has hit in all but four games, collecting 29 hits, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored — .391 wOBA and a 151 wRC+. Sonny Gray ($8,700) has been decent and the Reds bullpen has been a top bullpen this month, but a one-off value option is not out of the question.

Other Option: J.P. Crawford ($3,900)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Kris Bryant, San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($4,900) — Merrill Kelly ($6,400) is a reverse splits pitcher and the Giants right-handed batters confirm it. In 14 at-bats against Kelly, Bryant has seven hits (three doubles). Kelly is allowing a .355 wOBA, .200 ISO, 36% hard contact rate and 1.6 HR/9 to right-handed batters. Bryant has no problem hitting right-handed pitching — .348 wOBA and a .207 ISO.

Other Option: Tyler O’Neill ($4,800), Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Value

Eloy Jiménez, Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,300) — He’s heating up at the right time. Jiménez has hit in each of the last four games and seven of the last eight. Over that eight-game span, he has a .367 wOBA, .242 ISO and 52% hard contact rate.

Other Option: DJ Peters ($2,500), Kevin Kiermaier ($2,300)

