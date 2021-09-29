Sanderson Farms Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The Sanderson Farms Championship has been on the PGA TOUR for close to 20 years, and since then, we’ve seen a handful of first-time winners lift the trophy in Jackson, Mississippi. Ball-striking, with a slight emphasis on SG: Off-the-Tee, should be the recipe for success this week, with the past few winners ranking inside the top 10 off-the-tee for the tournament. Putting on these fast Bermuda greens is also going to be vital to success.

Over the previous five years, the average winning odds are +9000, with Sebastian Munoz and Cameron Champ at +6000, while Cody Gribble and Ryan Amour were both listed at +12500. From 2012 to 2015, the winners all sported deeper odds than +10000, so this is the time to take some longshots.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Like the preview article stated, Rodgers is playing well, finishing inside the top five in two of his previous five tournaments, and he ranks seventh in SG: Total over the last 24 rounds. Rodgers has gained strokes off-the-tee in eight of his last nine tournaments and ranks 27th in SG: Putting on Bermuda over the previous 24 rounds.

Poston’s recent tournament results read three-straight MCs, which is why he’s a potential value this week with how he sets up at CC of Jackson. A 28th at the 3M Open and a runner up finish at the Barbasol preceded his three missed cuts, and his stellar record here could give him the confidence he needs to finally get back in the winner’s circle.

Clark also deserves some consideration in this range. His advantage with the big stick should give him confidence this week, along with his recent 30th at the Fortinet Championship after missing the cut in his six prior tournaments. Clark’s made the weekend here in three of his four starts, with a 17th in 2017 as his best finish. He’s also someone who can start strong, so taking a flier on Clark leader after Round 1 (+11000) is something to sprinkle on that could payout on the first day — but only as a dart play.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.