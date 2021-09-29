NFL Picks for Fantasy Football: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Running Backs, RB Touch and Target Projections for Week 4

Week 4 features another massive 13-game main DraftKings NFL slate on Sunday afternoon. The player pool does not include the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers or Las Vegas Raiders since those six teams are playing in primetime.

It’s a very well-stocked pool of RB options for the week, although there are some key injury situations to keep close tabs on for the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. After three weeks, we’re starting to get a good idea of what to expect from backfield rotations and which opponents provide favorable matchups. Listed below are the RBs that I think will return the best value at their price point and their opportunity projections for Week 4.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Studs

Harris was in my picks last week partly due to his increased role in the passing game, but I didn’t think he’d go off quite that much. The rookie finished as the No. 1 RB in Week 3, racking up an impressive 31.2 DKFP despite not finding the end zone. He only had 40 rushing yards on 14 attempts but set a new NFL record for RB with 19 targets, converting 14 into catches for 102 yards. Harris had 16 carries and one catch in Week 1 followed by 10 carries and five catches in Week 2. He has played an astounding 96.4% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps and is one of the few remaining truly every-down options. His huge workload makes him low-risk since he’ll be involved regardless of game script, and he hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet since he only has one touchdown on the year. When he starts adding scores, he should quickly vault to the top tier of elite options.

Projections

Rushing: 16 attempts

Receiving: 9 Targets; 6 Receptions

Total: 22 Touches

With Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks, Hubbard is primed to step up as the top RB in Carolina. Last season, current Falcon Mike Davis ($5,100) got plenty of volume as a direct replacement for CMC in the feature-back role, and it looks like Hubbard will get his chance to do the same this season. He had 52 yards on 11 carries against Houston in Week 3 and also had three catches for 27 more yards. Despite the Cowboys’ defensive improvement, Hubbard stepping into such a prominent role definitely deserves attention.

Projections

Rushing: 15 attempts

Receiving: 5 Targets; 4 Receptions

Total: 19 Touches

Last week was a disaster on offense for the Bears with rookie Justin Fields ($5,200) struggling in his first NFL start. While Fields, Andy Dalton ($5,300; knee) and Nick Foles ($5,100) are all potential starters, the real answer to getting the offense back on track may be giving the ball to Montgomery more and relying on the running attack. He only managed 7.5 DKFP on 10 carries against the Browns, but he’s in a great spot to bounce back against the Lions, who have allowed an average of 92.7 rushing yards per week to opposing RBs along with a league-high six RB touchdowns.

Projections

Rushing: 18 attempts

Receiving: 5 Targets; 3 Receptions

Total: 21 Touches

Values

Hines had his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the Titans and finished with 18.9 DKFP. He has played 45.6% of the team’s snaps while sharing time fairly evenly with Jonathan Taylor ($6,300). Hines is typically involved in passing situations and was second on the team last week in catches and receiving yards. With the Colts still expected to be missing T.Y. Hilton (neck), Hines should stay busy this week and gets a great matchup against the Dolphins, who were just trampled by Peyton Barber last week.

Projections

Rushing: 8 attempts

Receiving: 8 Targets; 5 Receptions

Total: 13 Touches

The Falcons continue to use Patterson as their change-of-pace RB and a hybrid WR option. In Week 2, He found the end zone twice and delivered 23.9 DKFP as the No. 5 RB and followed that up with six catches and 16.2 DKFP against the Giants in Week 3. He also had exactly seven carries in each of his first three games with the Falcons and should continue to bring both a high ceiling and a high floor due to his steady involvement and PPR safety net.

Projections

Rushing: 7 attempts

Receiving: 6 Targets; 5 Receptions

Total: 12 Touches

Like Patterson, Gainwell has worked himself into a well-established role. He’s playing about a third of the Eagles’ offensive snaps and brings skills as a receiver and pass protector while also offering some splash potential on the edge. He didn’t break free for a big gain but still produced 6.4 DKFP against the Cowboys last Monday and is averaging a solid 8.6 DKFP over three weeks. He’s very involved in the hurry-up and two-minute offense, which may mean he’ll be busier this week against the Chiefs depending on game flow.

Projections

Rushing: 6 attempts

Receiving: 5 Targets; 3 Receptions

Total: 9 Touches

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.