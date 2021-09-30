NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 4

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 4 is upon us, and with it, a few divisional games with early implications of how things may shake out towards the end of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night, and the NFC West faces up against familiar division foes. Last week, the favorites and dogs split 8-8 in covering, while six dogs won SU. The under hit at an overwhelming 69% (11 games) last week.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU loss.

Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Jaguars are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Under is 5-2 in the Jaguars’ previous seven games as an underdog.

Under is 5-2 in the Jaguars' last seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their previous six home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games.

Bengals are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Colts are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS loss.

Colts are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven road games.

Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Colts are 2-5-1 ATS in their previous eight games as an underdog.

Colts are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-1 in the Colts' previous six against a team with a losing record.

Dolphins are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games as a home favorite.

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games.

Dolphins are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a ATS loss.

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five against an AFC team.

Texans are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games.

Under is 5-1 in the Texans’ last six games as an underdog.

Bills are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

Bills are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Bills are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS win.

Bills are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games as a home favorite.

Panthers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games as a road underdog.

Panthers are 8-0 ATS in their previous eight road games.

Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games overall.

Panthers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog.

Under is 6-0 in the Panthers' previous six games overall.

Under is 5-0 in the Panthers' last five games following an ATS win.

Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games.

Over is 4-0 in the Cowboys' last four home games.

Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games overall.

Jets are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as an underdog.

The over is 7-1-1 in the Titans' previous nine games following an ATS win.

The over is 7-1 in the Titans’ last eight road games.

Browns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a SU win.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their previous six road games.

Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Browns are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 games as a favorite.

Browns are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games as a road favorite.

Vikings are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games as an underdog.

Vikings are 5-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 5-1 in the Vikings' last six games overall.

Over is 8-2 in the Vikings' previous 10 home games.

Football Team are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Football Team are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games as a favorite.

Since 2019, the Football Team is 0-2 ATS with a -9.5 point differential.

Under is 4-0 in the Football Team’s last four games as a road favorite.

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven against NFC teams.

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games following an ATS win.

Under is 6-1 in the Falcons’ last seven games as a home underdog.

Under is 4-1 in the Falcons' previous five against a team with a losing record.

Since 2019, the Chiefs are 8-7 ATS with a +1.2 point differential as away favorites.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a road favorite.

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games.

Chiefs are 2-12 ATS in their previous 14 games overall.

Under is 4-0 in the Chiefs' last four games following a SU loss.

Over is 6-2 in the Chiefs' previous eight games following an ATS loss.

Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a home underdog.

Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games.

Eagles are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss.

Under is 5-1 in the Eagles' previous six against a team with a losing record.

Lions are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog.

Lions are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS win.

Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games.

Over is 4-0 in the Lions' previous four games as a road underdog.

Over is 4-0 in the Lions' last four against a team with a losing record.

Bears are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven against the NFC.

Giants are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss.

Giants are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Giants are 7-2 ATS in their last nine against the NFC.

Under is 9-1 in the Giants' previous 10 games following an ATS loss.

Under is 8-1 in the Giants' last nine home games as an underdog.

Saints are 4-1 ATS in the previous five games as a home favorite.

Saints are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last four against the NFC West.

Cardinals are 0-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' previous five games as a road underdog.

Under is 4-0 in the Cardinals' last four road games against a team with a winning home record.

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their previous five home games.

Rams are 7-2 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 5-0 in the Rams' last five games overall.

Over is 4-0 in the Rams' previous four games following an ATS win.

Seahawks are 1-6 ATS in their last seven against the NFC.

Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight road games.

Seahawks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 against NFC West.

Seahawks are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games as a road underdog.

Seahawks are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games as an underdog.

Under is 6-1 in the Seahawks' previous seven games following an ATS loss.

Under is 5-1 in the Seahawks' last six road games.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five against the NFC West.

Over is 5-2 in the 49ers' previous seven games as a favorite.

Under is 5-1 in the 49ers last six games following an ATS loss.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games.

Ravens are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight against the AFC.

Ravens are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall.

Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games overall.

Broncos are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 against the AFC.

Under is 4-1 in the Broncos' last 5 games overall.

The favorite is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings.

Steelers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Steelers are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games following a SU loss.

Since 2019, the Steelers are 10-7 ATS with a -2.2 point differential on the road.

Over is 4-0 in the Steelers' last four games overall.

Over is 4-1 in the Steelers' previous five games following a double-digit loss at home.

Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Packers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as a home favorite.

Since 2019, the Packers are 13-7 ATS with a +2.4 point differential as home favorites.

Packers are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven home games.

Over is 4-0 in the Packers last four games following an ATS win.

Over is 5-0 in the Packers' previous five games following a SU win.

Since 2020, The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS with a +5.3 point differential as away favorites.

Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Over is 5-0 in the Buccaneers' previous five games as a favorite.

Under is 6-2 in the Buccaneers' last eight games following an ATS loss.

Patriots are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Patriots are 4-9-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last four Monday games.

Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a road underdog.

Raiders are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

Raiders are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight against the AFC West.

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games overall.

Over is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six against the AFC West.

Over is 7-1 in the Raiders' previous eight games overall.

Chargers are 4-0 ATS in their last four against the AFC.

Chargers are 4-0 ATS in their previous four against the AFC West.

Chargers are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five Monday games.

Under is 4-0 in the Chargers' previous four games as a home favorite.

Over is 4-1 in the Chargers' last five against the AFC West.

