NFL Picks Fantasy Football Values: Top DraftKings DFS Bargain Plays for Week 4

Last week was a pretty good one for shopping in the bargain bin, with the exception of a dud from the Chicago Bears. This week, DraftKings has another 13 games packed onto Sunday’s main NFL slate with plenty of different ways to assemble your lineup. Since we’ve reached Week 4 and injuries are starting to pile up, it’s definitely even more important to make sure to stay locked into @DKLive on Twitter and get the DKLive app for the latest news and fantasy analysis leading up to Sunday’s slate.

Let’s run down the best bargain options available in those 13 games on Sunday afternoon of Week 4.

QUARTERBACK

($6,000 and under)

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, $6,000 – The Panthers have gone unbeaten during the soft part of their schedule, starting 3-0 against the Texans, Saints and Jets. Darnold has looked outstanding in those three games with six total touchdowns, over 20 DKFP in each performance and only two turnovers. Things will get more difficult against the Cowboys this week, but Dallas has allowed the second-most DKFP to QBs this season. Darnold will have to carry even more of the offensive workload without Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), but offensive coordinator Joe Brady and head coach Matt Rhule have been great at putting Darnold in places to succeed so far this season.

Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts, $5,100 – Brissett totaled 20.3 DKFP and helped the Dolphins send their contest against the unbeaten Raiders into overtime. He had 37 yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries while throwing for 215 yards and completing over 65% of his passes. Brissett has had massive volume since stepping in for Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), attempting 49 passes in Week 3 after throwing 40 passes in relief in Week 2. Brissett definitely has the potential for another good bargain week since he’s getting so much volume and also brings some rushing potential. He’s also in a decent matchup at home against the Colts, who have given up multiple passing touchdowns in each of their first three weeks.

Other Options: Taylor Heinicke ($5,900), Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,600)

RUNNING BACK

($5,000 and under)

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, $5,000 – Williams is in a relatively even timeshare with Melvin Gordon III ($5,500), although Gordon got more carries last week with Williams playing 40% of snaps. He has posted escalating fantasy points each week, culminating in 14.2 DKFP last week against the Jets. In the blowout win, he had his first NFL touchdown and set a career-high with three receptions on four targets. In what should be a more competitive game, Williams offers solid upside against Baltimore.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $4,300 – Gainwell is playing about a third of the Eagles’ snaps this season, including most of the work in passing situations. He had three catches for 32 yards and posted his third straight week over 6.0 DKFP on Monday Night Football last week against the Cowboys. After the loss, coach Nick Sirianni said he wants to commit to running the ball more. More work on the ground and a continuing role as a receiver out of the backfield in what could be a high-scoring game against the Chiefs make Gainwell my favorite RB play under $4.5K.

Other Options: Nyheim Hines ($4,900), Cordarrelle Patterson ($4,900)

WIDE RECEIVER

($5,000 and under)

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, $4,900 – After Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (knee) have been lost to significant injuries, Patrick remains the clear WR2 across from Courtland Sutton ($5,700), and so far he has stepped up with over 12 DKFP in each game this season. Patrick has hauled in 12 of his 13 targets this season and fell just short of 100 yards (98) against the Jets last week.

Van Jefferson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, $3,900 – Jefferson has been a fixture on the field for the Rams, playing 69%, 92% and 77% of snaps in the team’s first three contests. His 67-yard touchdown in Week 1 helped him to 16 DKFP, but he has been quiet with just 2.4 and 8.2 DKFP the past two weeks. It was an encouraging sign, though, that he got a season-high six targets last week against the Bucs. As teams focus on Cooper Kupp ($7,800), it should open the door for more big plays for Jefferson, who has an average depth of target of 14.9 yards, ranking him in the top 20 WRs with at least five targets so far this season.

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, $3,300 — Hamstring injuries to Sterling Shepard ($5,500) and Darius Slayton ($4,200) could open the door for the Giants’ first-round rookie to step into an expanded role this week against the Saints. Toney has great speed and high upside working out of the slot in Shepard’s normal spot, but he has only managed four catches for 14 yards over his first three NFL games. Coach Joe Judge has talked him up this week and stated he wants to get the ball in the young playmaker’s hands. If that happens, he’ll be a steal at just over $3K.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, $3,200 – The Titans are also banged up at WR with A.J. Brown ($6,300; hamstring) likely sidelined and Julio Jones ($6,500; leg) also missing practice this week. After Brown left early last week, it was Westbrook-Ikhine who stepped up and hauled in all four of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. The undrafted free agent played a career-high 53 snaps and could be in for another big workload depending on his teammates’ availability.

Other Options: Corey Davis ($5,000), Olamide Zaccheaus ($4,100), Quintez Cephus ($4,000), Terrace Marshall Jr. ($4,000), Braxton Berrios ($3,700)

TIGHT END

($4,000 and under)

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns, $3,500 – Conklin had a huge game last week, breaking out for seven catches, 70 yards and 20 DKFP against the Seahawks. Conklin has clearly been the team’s top receiving TE all season, despite the acquisition of Chris Herndon ($2,600). Conklin has had at least four targets each week and is a very reliable producer as long as his elbow and glute injuries aren’t worse than expected.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, $2,600 – In the ever-changing world of NFL depth charts, Dissly is suddenly fantasy-relevant since Gerald Everett ($3,200) had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to miss this week. Dissly will likely take over the pass-catching duties at TE in addition to his typical blocking role. In the past, Dissly has been a fantasy force and has converted all four of his targets this season for 76 yards. He has very nice upside with his expected expanded opportunity.

Other Options: Austin Hooper ($3,700), Pat Freiermuth ($3,100)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

($2,800 and under)

Indianapolis Colts DST at Miami Dolphins, $2,700 – The Colts have five takeaways in their past two games, averaging 9.0 DKFP per game in tough matchups against the Rams and Titans. Miami’s offense doesn’t have a great rushing attack and has allowed the second-most DKFP to opposing DSTs, so even though I like Brissett to have a good game, I think the Colts’ DST should be able to return good value as well.

Detroit Lions DST at Chicago Bears, $2,200 — While the Lions have dropped three in a row to start the season, their defense looked much better last week against the Ravens, holding Baltimore to 19 points and only losing on a last-second, record-breaking FG. They had four sacks and 7.0 DKFP against Baltimore and should be able to put pressure on whoever starts at QB for the Bears. Chicago has been the fifth-best matchup for DSTs this season and ranks last in the league in yards, with only 192 per game. The Bears have scored the second-fewest points and are tied for the most sacks allowed. The Lions could be a solid punt play if the Bears keep struggling.

