NFL Week 4 TNF Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 4 gets underway on Thursday with the Bengals hosting the winless Jaguars, in a matchup of the past two No. 1 overall picks — let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

We nailed all the teasers last week, including a five-leg tease for +400. We’ll use some of the winners to sprinkle on the same type of plays this week. Check out all the teasers, including plays with the Bengals in my Week 4 NFL best bets article.

I do have a Thursday night specific parlay that I like along with a couple of props for the game below.

We’re going to a rare cross-sport parlay, including an even more rare MLB play.

The Red Sox have to finish the season strong to get an AL Wild Card position, and after losing Chris Sale’s start to begin the series in Baltimore, it’s even more important to win the series finale. Boston bounced back with a 6-0 win on Wednesday. I expect a similar result on Thursday with massive edges in pitching and at the plate.

As for the Bengals, they’ve looked very good through three games, but this is more of a Jaguars fade. A rookie QB and rookie head coach in a road game on a short week? Fade. Joe Burrow is a solid 8-3-1 ATS in his career, and 1-0 SU/ATS as a favorite. That one win was in this exact situation — a 33-25 Week 4 home win over the Jaguars last season. I like history to repeat itself.

Time to start laughing at the story of Bengals’ training camp being Chase’s struggles catching the football. He’s been the best rookie in the NFL so far, posting an 11-220-4 line through three games. His long receptions through his first three games have been for 50, 42 and 34 yards, and now he gets his best matchup yet at home against a terrible Jacksonville secondary. We could win both these bets on one play with Chase taking a bomb to the house. While you’re at it, you might as well sprinkle on Chase to score the first touchdown of the game at +700 using insurance that refunds your bet if Chase scores anytime in the game.

