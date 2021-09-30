NFL Picks: Week 4 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a 2-1 mark in Week 3, my season record for underdog picks stands at 6-3. Let’s try to build on that success with the following three underdogs to consider taking a chance on in Week 4.

Just when it looked like the 49ers were going to win vs. the Packers last week, Aaron Rodgers led a drive in the final minute that resulted in the Packers kicking the winning field goal. The 49ers once again dealt with injuries at running back in that game, but they could get Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) back for Week 4. While Trey Sermon did score a touchdown in his absence, he only turned his 10 carries into 31 yards.

The Seahawks aren’t exactly on fire, either, after their 1-2 start. They lost to the Vikings by 13 points on the road last week, with their defense allowing Kirk Cousins to torch them for 323 yards and three touchdowns. For as much grief as Cousins gets, he can be an explosive quarterback, and he does have talented wide receivers around him. Jimmy Garoppolo, who isn’t nearly as talented, seems to just be holding down the quarterback spot for the 49ers until Trey Lance is ready to take over. Since they have failed to cover the spread in seven of their last eight games as favorites, the 49ers could not only fail again here, but they could lose outright against Russell Wilson and company.

The Rams looked very impressive during a 10-point win at home vs. the Buccaneers on Sunday. Matthew Stafford outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for 343 yards and four touchdowns. With him at the helm, their offense has been much more explosive. He’s really done wonders for Cooper Kupp, who has already reached the end zone five times.

It was shaky in the early going, but the Cardinals took care of business last week with a 12-point win vs. the Jaguars. James Conner chipped in two rushing touchdowns, and the Cardinals also returned an interception for a score. Their offense is scary this season with Kyler Murray having the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore to throw to. As good as the Rams have been, the Cardinals have enough fire power to keep this game close.

As mentioned previously, the Vikings pulled off an impressive win vs. the Seahawks last week. They did that without Dalvin Cook, who was out with an ankle injury. Alexander Mattison stepped up in his place to record 171 total yards. While Cook could be back for this game, the Vikings clearly have a capable runner in Mattison behind him who can help their offense to not skip a beat.

The Browns dismantled the Bears last week in what was the first career start for quarterback Justin Fields. As much trouble as Fields can cause with his legs, Cousins is a much more dangerous quarterback. He could also have an easier time with cornerback Greg Newsome (calf), who was the 26th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, already ruled out. If the Browns can’t control this game on the ground, the Vikings could light them up in the passing game.

