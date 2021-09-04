MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 4

Saturday features another full baseball slate, with a whopping 16 games to choose from. Let’s break down some of my favorite wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marlins ML (+100)

The Marlins snapped the Phillies' six-game winning streak on Friday, and I like their chances to secure another victory on Saturday. They’re sending one of their top starters to the mound in Trevor Rogers, who has pitched to a sparkling 2.45 ERA this season. He hasn’t made a start in the majors since the end of July due to personal reasons, but he did allow zero earned runs over two rehab starts in the minors. The Phillies have fared well against left-handers this season, but Rogers owns a 1.96 ERA over three starts vs. the Phillies this season. I’ll roll the dice on Rogers at even money.

Rockies ML (-105)

No one is going to confuse the Rockies for a good baseball team, but they have been very profitable for bettors at home this season. They own a record of 44-23 at Coors Field, resulting in a return on investment of +33.6%. That makes them the most profitable team at home this season by a wide margin.

They’ll have their best starter on the mound on Saturday in Germán Márquez. He’s pitched to a 3.13 ERA at Coors this season, and the Rockies have gone 12-3 in his Coors starts. The Braves boast a strong offense, but it’s not something that Márquez can’t handle: They rank 10th in wRC+ vs. right-handers this season.

Under 9.0 runs (-120)

These two teams combined for 20 runs yesterday, but I’m expecting a much lower-scoring contest on Saturday. The Tigers will send Matt Boyd to the mound, and he’s had a nice bounce-back season in 2021. He’s pitched to a 3.50 ERA and a 4.05 FIP, both of which represent new career lows. The Reds rank just 28th in wRC+ vs. southpaws this season, so Boyd should be able to keep their offense at bay.

Tyler Mahle will get the ball for the Reds, and he’s developed into a strong starting pitcher. He’s pitched to a 3.64 ERA and a 10.56 K/9 this season, and he should be able to take advantage of a weak Tigers lineup. Detroit owns the second-highest strikeout rate against right-handers this season and ranks just 23rd in wRC+.

