Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 6

Monday features a seven-game MLB main slate, and the action on DraftKings gets underway at 1:05 p.m. ET. Let’s go position-by-position and break down everything you’ll need to know to set your lineups.

PITCHER

Stud

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs ($9,000) — Labor Day is a holiday for workers, and since the Cubs rarely work — 84 wRC+, .296 wOBA, .138 ISO and a 30.3% K rate vs. RHP since Aug. 1 — they will not be taking the day off because they’re always off. Gray has won his last three starts and in those 18 innings of work, he’s allowed two runs and six hits while striking out 14.

Other Option: Chris Sale ($9,900)

Value

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates ($7,800) — Heading into his first full season, Skubal ranked No. 24 on the MLB top prospects list. This season has gone how it normally goes for rookies. Skubal has a 4.26 ERA, but there’s been flashes of brilliance — 26.4% K rate. A matchup against the Pirates — 80 wRC+, .289 wOBA and .128 ISO vs. left-handed pitching — in a pitcher-friendly park is just what the young pitcher needs to start his final month of the season.

Other Option: Justin Steele ($6,000)

CATCHER

Stud

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles ($6,000) — In Zac Lowther’s (5,300) one major league start, he allowed seven runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. In 30 1⁄ 3 innings at Triple-A, Lowther was 0-5 with a 6.53 ERA — somehow the Orioles replaced Matt Harvey with a worse pitcher. Perez hit his 41st home run on Sunday and is four shy of the record set for a catcher by Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1970.

Other Option: Eric Haase ($5,000)

Value

Pedro Severino, Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals ($3,700) — Against left-handed pitching, Severino has a .335 wOBA, .189 ISO and a 113 wRC+. Kris Bubic ($6,500) is a below-average left-handed pitcher and he is allowing a .363 wOBA, .208 ISO and 1.9 HR/9 to right-handed batters.

Other Option: Kyle Higashioka ($3,600)

FIRST BASE

Stud

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees ($5,600) — He extended his hit streak to 13 games on Sunday afternoon. Over that span, he has 21 hits and has scored 11 runs. Against right-handed pitching, Guerrero has a .437 wOBA, .317 ISO, 179 wRC+ and 44% hard contact rate.

Other Option: Pete Alonso ($4,600)

Value

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,500) — Kris Bubic enjoys pitching at home in the spacious Kauffman Stadium where his slightly worse than league average 11.1% HR/FB rate has allowed for a 4.38 FIP. The road parks have not been as kind — 31.3% HR/FB rate and a 7.00 FIP — Camden Yards does not hold fly balls and nearly one in three of Bubic’s sail over the wall. Mountcastle has a .359 wOBA, .247 ISO, 129 wRC+ and a 36% hard contact rate against left-handed pitching.

Other Option: Trey Mancini ($4,100)

SECOND BASE

Stud

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs ($4,400) — It’s September, so aberrant splits are not going to regress to the mean. India is a better hitter on the road than at Great American Ball Park. He’s not a power hitter so it makes some sense, but it’s time to accept the odd stat and boost him on the road — .391 wOBA, .214 ISO and 145 wRC+. For those that want to get really deep in the splits, India has a .452 wOBA, .220 ISO and a 183 wRC+ in 50 at-bats against left-handed pitchers on the road.

Other Option: Whit Merrifield ($5,300)

Value

Jonathan Villar, New York Mets at Washington Nationals ($4,100) — This week’s DK Nation Waiver Wire article pointed out his current hot streak — .426 wOBA and .235 ISO since Aug. 5 — and it continued on Sunday with a home run and a double. Villar draws a favorable matchup against Patrick Corbin ($6,300) on Monday afternoon — .384 wOBA, .266 ISO, 37% hard contact rate and 2.6 HR/9 against right-handed batters.

Other Option: Jahmai Jones ($2,400)

THIRD BASE

Stud

Patrick Wisdom, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,700) — One of the few bright spots for the Cubs in 2021 was the discovery of the discarded Wisdom. In the minors, Wisdom was the prototypical power hitter that strikes out too often. The strikeouts haven’t changed in the majors, but neither has the power (.362 wOBA and .308 ISO). Cubs fans should be familiar with Wisdom’s style of play because it was made famous by the Cubs legendary power hitter Dave Kingman.

Other Option: Rafael Devers ($6,300)

Value

Carter Kieboom, Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets ($3,400) — Over the last week, Kieboom has a .442 wOBA and .304 ISO. In 83 at-bats against right-handed pitching, he’s been slightly above average with a .337 wOBA. Trevor Williams ($6,900) has allowed a .348 wOBA and 1.6 HR/9 to right-handed batters.

Other Option: Eugenio Suárez ($3,900)

SHORTSTOP

Stud

Javier Báez, New York Mets at Washington Nationals ($4,500) — One day, Báez is driving a franchise into the ground and on the next he’s lifting them from the ashes. He might not make the Mets better, but his stats will help DFS players. Over the last 10 games, he has 12 hits, four home runs, three doubles and 10 runs scored.

Other Option: Adalberto Mondesi ($4,800)

Value

Kyle Farmer, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs ($3,300) — The Reds have not hit left-handed pitching well this season, but the Reds middle infielders are the exception. Against left-handed pitching, Farmer has a .359 wOBA, .242 ISO, 122 wRC+ and 49% hard contact rate. Over the last six games, Farmer has six hits, five runs scored, five RBIs and two home runs.

Other Option: Niko Goodrum ($3,500)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets ($6,200) — Over the last 10 games, Soto has a .495 wOBA and .406 ISO. The left-handed star has a .437 wOBA, .217 ISO, 174 wRC+, 41% hard contact rate and 13% K rate against right-handed pitching this season. Trevor Williams has been serviceable for the Mets, but he should be no match for Soto.

Other Option: Nick Castellanos ($5,300), Cedric Mullins ($5,100)

Value

Akil Baddoo, Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates ($3,700) — After an 0-for-6 night in a game where the Tigers scored 15 runs, Baddoo was given a day off. On Sunday, he was back in the lineup, and he went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Baddoo has a .363 wOBA, .251 ISO and 130 wRC+ against right-handed pitching and he’s facing a weak right-handed pitcher in Bryse Wilson ($5,600) — .346 wOBA, .219 ISO, 35% hard contact rate, 46% fly ball rate and 2.1 HR/9 against left-handed batters.

Other Option: Austin Hays ($3,300)

