MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 6

Most of Monday's MLB action takes place earlier in the day. There are plenty of ways to get in on those contests via DraftKings Sportsbook, but my focus is on the later games.

Anytime Max Scherzer is lined up to face the franchise that drafted him in the 43rd round of the 2003 MLB Draft, St. Louis fans are in for a frustrating day. That’s especially the case at Busch Stadium, where Scherzer has been even tougher on the Cardinals. With the way he’s thrown since he put on a Dodgers uniform and him arriving in St. Louis a day ahead of his team so he can have his normal rest instead of sticking around for Sunday Night Baseball vs. the Giants, there’s no reason to expect a different outcome on Monday.

Furthermore, Scherzer is going against a lineup that hasn’t exactly been the toughest on righties at Busch Stadium. His strikeout total may be up in the air, but Scherzer won’t have too much of a problem with a Cardinals lineup that ranks among the five worst in wOBA, ISO and OPS against right-handed pitching at home this season.

It’s been a while since the Twins last saw Logan Allen. It was yet another frustrating outing for the lefty in what’s been a rough 2021. However, things have gone much differently for Allen since he returned to the rotation in late August.

The Cleveland left-hander enters Monday’s contest coming off back-to-back quality starts, holding Kansas City to two runs over 6 2/3 innings after limiting the Red Sox to one run over six frames. Those outings came during a stretch in which both those lineups were hitting left-handed pitching well. That’s not been the case for the Twins, who have the lowest OPS and wOBA against lefties on the road over the past month of games.

Cleveland hitters, on the other hand, have been hitting right-handed pitching well of late. While Bailey Ober has been solid for Minnesota this season, the bullpen backing up the right-hander has been anything but. Over the last month, Cleveland relievers have put together a middling FIP but a solid ERA for the group while the Twins bullpen has gotten rocked. Minnesota’s bullpen has the worst ERA and FIP in all of baseball over the last month.

The Mariners have seen a lot of McCullers recently. While that can often be problematic for a pitcher, the Houston righty has done better and better vs. the Mariners over his last three starts since July 27.

McCullers couldn’t punch out the Mariners much last time, but he held them scoreless over five frames. The outing prior, he held Seattle to one run over the first five innings, allowing one more to cross in the sixth inning of his eight-strikeout performance — the only one of his recent three starts vs. the Mariners to be played in Houston, like Monday’s affair. And when you look all the way back to his July 27 start vs. Seattle, McCullers gave up two runs in the first inning but held the Mariners down until the sixth, striking out eight along the way.

Also, the Mariners have posted a better wOBA, OPS and ISO against righties on the road this season, but Seattle hitters certainly haven’t excelled against righties on a consistent basis wherever either on the road or at home throughout 2021.

