2021 How to Bet on the NFL — Myths, Line Value, Spreads + NFL Betting 101 for Beginners

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.
2021 How to Bet on the NFL: Show Index
00:00 Intro
1:47 Giveaways
4:17 Line Shopping & using Bonus Offers
8:09 Bankroll for Beginners
10:37 How much do you have to win to actually win
13:07 Beginners — Tools & Tout Services
17:49 Beginners — Terminology & Advice
24:02 Parlays — Pros & Cons
25:57 How to Determine +EV/Closing Line Value
29:34 Sample Size of Process
32:06 Square/Public Side (Moving Numbers)
37:44 Why do spreads/numbers move?
40:29 Misinformation/Timing
44:59 Sportsbook sponsored content
53:31 How Rob became a Pro Sports Bettor
1:00:28 Same Game Parlays
1:04:07 Traps/Bad Ideas
1:09:41 Kelly Criterion
1:13:36 Weekly Process
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
