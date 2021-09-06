2021 How to Bet on the NFL — Myths, Line Value, Spreads + NFL Betting 101 for Beginners

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.

2021 How to Bet on the NFL: Show Index

00:00 Intro

1:47 Giveaways

4:17 Line Shopping & using Bonus Offers

8:09 Bankroll for Beginners

10:37 How much do you have to win to actually win

13:07 Beginners — Tools & Tout Services

17:49 Beginners — Terminology & Advice

24:02 Parlays — Pros & Cons

25:57 How to Determine +EV/Closing Line Value

29:34 Sample Size of Process

32:06 Square/Public Side (Moving Numbers)

37:44 Why do spreads/numbers move?

40:29 Misinformation/Timing

44:59 Sportsbook sponsored content

53:31 How Rob became a Pro Sports Bettor

1:00:28 Same Game Parlays

1:04:07 Traps/Bad Ideas

1:09:41 Kelly Criterion

1:13:36 Weekly Process

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.