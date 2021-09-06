College Football Best Bets: Week 2 NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 1 was quite the roller coaster ride, with a hot start, some Saturday afternoon regression, and then a strong finish. I’m currently sitting at 9-5 for +1.9 units on the CFB season, and as I type this up on a Holiday Monday, I just wanted to get a couple of Week 2 plays locked in early.

I’m just getting a quick post up here on Labor Day (9/6) to lock these plays in. More analysis on these plays and bets for Week 2 to follow throughout the week.

3-Unit Play

We made a 2-unit play on the Wolfpack -19 in Week 1, which cashed and allowed me to giveaway five $100 free bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. It was a sweat-free winner, with NC State dominating the entire contest, on its way to a 45-0 victory. This team is very good, with elite offensive players returning, and 10 starters from a solid defense last year back on the roster. While USF is nothing special, I think Mississippi State is another opponent the Wolfpack should be able to have their way with, even on the road. The Bulldogs got up 35 points on LA Tech, but only won at home by a single point as 21-point favorites. I bet this one big at -1.5 and added a bit more at -2.5. I’d recommend getting it before it inevitably moves to -3.

1.5-Unit Play

The Panthers rolled UMass in Week 1, as expected. We didn’t learn much from Pittsburgh in Week 1, but it looked the part and did what it was supposed to do against one of the worst teams in college football. This is a squad I’m pretty high on this season, and I think they can catch this Tennessee team off guard. The Vols wound up beating a terrible Bowling Green team by 31 points in Week 1, but this game was just 14-6 at halftime. Tennessee looked awful at times. If the Vols don’t up their game this week in a big way, the Panthers will pounce on them. I personally bet this one at -2.5, and if we get the alternate spread offered soon at something like -120, I’d buy the hook off the field goal.

1.5-Unit Play

I hate missing out on value, and the lookahead line for this game was Texas -3.5. I considered grabbing it before the season and passed. While I regret it, getting anything under a touchdown here is still a good play. Texas handled a ranked ULL squad at home in Week 1, winning by 20 as an 8.5-point favorite. Even on the road, I think this should be another similar type of result. Arkansas got off to a dreadful start at home against Rice, actually losing the game at times in the first three quarters. While the Razorbacks covered the 19.5-point spread, it took a late miracle — the Hogs truly had their hands full with Rice of the majority of this game. Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns shouldn’t have any issues breaking this one open.

