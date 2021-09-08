NFL Best Bets: Week 1 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL football has arrived, and that means time to start locking up our best bets for Week 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis. Let’s get ready for what we hope to be a profitable season, beginning with a strong Week 1.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

SF -7 (-115) — 2 units (Bet August 17)

I gave this play out back in August when the number was -7 as the first NFL Week 1 line that I bet on. I don’t mind it at -7.5, but getting the better number can always make a difference. You can find all that analysis on why I like the Niners to smash the Lions in this article.

This pick was dished out in my TNF best bets article, putting even more weight on the Niners, while adding the Bucs into the mix in the season opener. Check out that TNF BB article for all the analysis on this teaser.

We may have missed the best of the number here, but I think with all the information we now have, we’re getting a tremendous price on the Packers. Green Bay was a dog all summer, but we couldn’t possibly back them without assurance Aaron Rodgers would be on the field. Once we knew he was playing, I liked the Pack in New Orleans in Week 1 laying the -3.

But now this game transitions to a neutral field in Jacksonville, so how the heck does moving this number to just 3.5 make sense? It doesn’t. The advantage the Saints would have in the Super Dome is massive compared to in Jacksonville, so I like laying the points even more now.

While I despise the Aaron Rodgers comp to Michael Jordan, Rodgers is trying to turn this into a “Last Dance” type scenario, and I think we’ll get the best out of him. Green Bay won this game last year in New Orleans by a touchdown, and return a very similar roster. Meanwhile, the Saints lose Drew Brees, their top-two receivers and starting tight end. On defense, this team is in shambles, particularly in the secondary.

From a trends perspective, Rodgers generally starts the season well, going 9-4 ATS in his last 13 Week 1 games. The Saints have been one of the worst teams in the NFL out of the gates against expectations — 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games played in Weeks 1 and 2. And no, it’s not related to slow starts from Brees, as the Saints averaged 30 points per game in Week 1 over the last seven years. This is related to the defense, which lost a step, as did the offense this offseason. I liked the Pack to roll in NOLA, and think this only gets earier outside of the Super Dome.

BAL -4 (-110) — 1 unit (Bet September 8)

Despite what’s sure to be a rowdy crowd in Las Vegas on MNF, both the eye test and the trends point to the Ravens for me here. I wrote them up early in my MNF best bets article, and at the time of publishing, it was my lone play for that game. Find the analysis by clicking on the article here.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.