2021 TNF Week 1 DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DraftKings Showdown Strategy | Cowboys at Buccaneers

Pat Mayo and Justin Freeman discuss DraftKings Showdown strategy before getting into the projections, adjustable tools, and assumptions while making 2021 TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown picks for both teams.

Week 1 Starts, Research, and Projections

2021 TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Picks: Show Index

00:00 Godwin Update

00:44 Intro

2:41 DraftKings Showdown Strategy

5:58 DK prices

7:11 Projections

9:03 Optimal Results

16:28 Injuries

17:09 TB Trends + DraftKings Same Game Parlay

19:41 150 Lineups + Picking Contests

22:36 DK Picks — DAL

33:29 DK Picks — TB

40:55 Adjustments/Game Script

Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Picks: Optimal %

Optimal %s based on 5,000 game simulations powered by Run The Sims.

Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Picks: Player Projections

Median Player Projections based on 5,000 game simulations powered by Run The Sims.

