DraftKings Championship Series: Fantasy Baseball World Championship Live Final Preview

The Fantasy Baseball World Championship begins on Friday, September 10, as the best of the best in fantasy baseball will be competing live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. There are 100 seats for this prestigious event — filled by 63 unique players — all vying for a $1 million top prize, as well as a seat at the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions.

The DraftKings Championship Series is the king of competitions, minting 100 millionaires in the 2021-22 season. For more info on the series and all of the events, visit our DraftKings Championship Series Information page.

Meeting the Qualifiers

Among the 63 unique qualifiers, just two reached the maximum number of five seats — bkreider and theWhistlesGoWooo. The appearance for theWhistlesGoWooo is especially notable, as he’ll be just a couple of weeks removed from winning the Fantasy Baseball Mega Millionaire back on August 31, which also had a $1 million top prize. There are several other players with multiple entries to this event, many of whom will likely be recognizable names as well, and you can see the full list of qualifiers below.

Field for the Live Final Username Seats Username Seats bkreider 5 theWhistlesGoWooo 5 youdacao 4 uhhuhbro 3 carney259 3 needlunchmoney 3 giantsquid 3 stevoj 3 Awesemo 3 Clubber62 2 gennatr12 2 phanley214 2 godolphs10 2 SharpShooterGX 2 ebeimfohr 2 squirrelpatroldk 2 Grendal22 2 BigT44 2 TheMish 2 dacoltz 2 wilson1 2 PetrGibbons 2 CoachS111 2 cowboys282 1 thewogshow 1 moklovin 1 GambleCampbell 1 garnes222 1 rikkidee 1 GrindersCal 1 TheTakeOVER 1 feartheturtle7 1 hoop2410 1 ehafner 1 cheeseisgood 1 shanksalot 1 nolesman 1 jsurab 1 jmc122 1 ihaveareputation 1 jlavelle 1 afam84 1 apeterson8809 1 lllWolverine 1 Theblender 1 ragingphilip 1 LTengel 1 fjbourne 1 themann11 1 JBCJBCJBC 1 rjako22 1 generalp7 1 Felixingenium 1 mrgoodseats 1 dnedzelskiy 1 kalitad 1 JL157 1 supremexjp 1 kennyz816 1 isupol 1 IamPGM 1 bric75 1 Mile_High_Magic-333 1

Overview of the FBWC Slate

The FBWC contest takes place Friday night, and it will include games starting from 7:05 p.m. ET to 8:15 p.m. ET, leaving off the west coast games to produce a more condensed slate. The pitching matchups for these games are still to be determined (as of Wednesday), so there’s no real way to know what lineup decisions will look like yet, but there are a couple of games that are likely going to draw a lot of attention regardless of who the pitchers are. The Blue Jays are in Baltimore to face the Orioles and the Rays are in Detroit to play the Tigers, and there’s a good chance that many of the participants will be eyeing those two teams against those weaker opponents. Pricing for the slate isn’t available yet either, but it’ll be accessible here once the salaries for the contest are set: MLB 2021 $5M Fantasy Baseball World Championship Final [$1M + ToC Entry to 1st] (FBWC)

FBWC Shadow Contest

In addition to the competitors who will be competing at the live event, the Fantasy Baseball World Championship is yet another opportunity for anyone to compete in a free-to-play shadow contest. The MLB 2021 FBWC Shadow Contest is a single-entry contest with a $1,000 first place prize going to the winner, and on top of that, anyone who beats the winning score in the FBWC will win a share of an additional $10,000!

What’s Next on the Champ Series Calendar

The Fantasy Baseball World Championship concludes this weekend, with a live final that will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 10. After that, there are several major DraftKings Championship Series events over the course of the NFL season, and there will be plenty of opportunities to get in the game in all of the different kinds of contests and formats!

For more info on the series and all of the events, visit our DraftKings Championship Series Information page.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.