MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 9

The Phillies are right in the thick of the playoff race, and sit sixth with a 117 wRC+ over the last two weeks. They’ve been crushing the ball, but a poor performance from their bullpen and some inexplicably bad starts from their pitchers — that have generally been great this year — have set them back a bit. With a lethal combination of offense and shaky pitching, I think this is a good spot for the over.

Ranger Suarez can’t realistically be expected to pitch to the numbers he’s been pitching to, given he is dealing with a triceps issue, and also considering the Rockies have a good .780 OPS against lefties. I’m also very interested in fading Antonio Senzatela on the road, where he has a 4.56 ERA. Both offenses should come out hot here.

The trend of Thursday night overs on this slate will continue with the Yankees and Jays. I don’t really need to go into detail on Toronto, which possesses perhaps the best offense in baseball at the moment with a league-leading .848 OPS over the last 14 days and very few strikeouts to be found.

Toronto has also beaten up on lefties this year, and should find a way through Nestor Cortes, Jr., who has regressed in the last few starts after a very fast start to his career as a starting pitcher.

On the other hand, Jose Berrios pitched a lot more like his xERA — which rests in the mid-fours — in his last outing against Oakland. Berrios’ career as a Toronto Blue Jays starter hasn’t been filled with great outings, posting a 3.53 ERA in April thanks to one really great outing against the Tigers. The rest of the results have been tough to stomach, and I think against a hungry Yankees team, he shouldn’t have much fun.

Don’t sleep on the Nationals’ offense in this one, which has ranked 11th in hard-hit rate in the last two weeks and has made contact at around a 76% rate in that span, which is essentially average. They will face a strikeout-reliant righty in Huascar Ynoa on Thursday, whose propensity for allowing exit velocity has caught up to him in recent starts.

Eric Fedde is arguably just as bad with his 4.90 xERA, and he doesn’t even have the strikeout upside like Ynoa to redeem himself at just 21.2%. The Braves are a middling offense right now, but they have everything in the world to play for and will run into a very bad pitcher with a talented offense. The Nationals are playing inspired ball. I’m going to side with the over here.

