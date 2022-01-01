Fantasy Football Picks: Vikings vs. Packers DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

The Week 17 Sunday slate concludes with an NFC North rivalry between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. The last time these teams met in Week 11, 65 points were scored, and 875 yards of total offense were on display. Both teams scored four touchdowns, and the Vikings won by a FG, 34-31.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (MIN vs GB)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams ($16,500 CP) - This could be as simple as “who’s going to guard him?” The Vikings may elect to do what the Baltimore Ravens did and double-team him from the get-go. The cornerback most likely in line to defend Adams is MacKensie Alexander, who just allowed Cooper Kupp to rack up 13 targets and 10 receptions for 109 receiving yards. This week is such a fantastic matchup for Adams, who scored twice in Week 11 and went for 115 receiving yards.

Dalvin Cook ($15,600 CP) - It’ll be hard to trust the Vikings offense without Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Still, Cook is a top-3 back on the entire Sunday slate and gets a Packers run defense who’s given up an average of 166 yards on the ground in the previous three games. In Cook’s six career games against the Packers, he’s averaging 17 attempts and just under 90 yards rushing, but he’s finished inside the top 10 at the position in each of his last three starts against Green Bay, with an RB1 overall finish in Week 8 last season, scoring 51.6 DKFP. The Packers may sell out on defense to stop Cook, but he should still be considered a Captain in GPPs with the Vikings in a must-win position.

FLEX Plays

Aaron Rodgers ($11,200) - His best game was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for four touchdowns and 385 yards. Rodgers has five consecutive top-10 finishes, two of which were inside the top 2 (Week 11 and 12). The Vikings pass defense ranks 27th overall but have historically played Rodgers well, which is why he’s not in the Captain section.

Aaron Jones ($9,000) - The Packers’ running back also deserves consideration this week. He missed the previous matchup with a knee injury but has been stellar against the Vikings in the past, finishing as the RB12, RB6 and RB2 dating back to 2019. Neither team can stop the run, and this might be a spot where Green Bay lets Jones gets an opportunity to build momentum into the playoffs.

Fades

Justin Jefferson ($16,200 CP, $10,800) - Even with Jaire Alexander’s availability doubtful for this matchup, Kirk Cousins is out, and Sean Mannion ($9,000 CP, $6,000) will be getting the start. Last week, Mannion was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but was activated on Friday for this week. Mannion has made two starts in his career, throwing for a total of 295 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns. It’ll be tough to trust Jefferson whole-heartedly as the most expensive player, even though he finished as the WR1 in Week 11 with eight receptions, 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

THE OUTCOME

This matchup is an important game for both teams, but without Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings should struggle to keep up with their division foes. Aaron Rodgers is playing at an MVP level, and the Packers can keep a hold on the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win.

Final Score: Green Back Packers 27, Minnesota Vikings 17

