Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 1

Saturday features a five-game NBA main slate, and the action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s go position-by-position and break down everything you’ll need to know to set your lineups.

POINT GUARD

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz, $11,800 — It’s been a down season for Curry, but if there was a time to step up, now would be good. After suffering a bad home loss on Tuesday, the Warriors now face the championship contenders in Utah. Without Draymond Green, Curry has to lead this team or they’re not winning. Also, the Warriors received an additional day of rest with a game postponement on Thursday.

Other Options: James Harden ($11,500)

Value

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, $4,200 — Teams have been playing short-handed during the Omicron Era, but the Nuggets are on the extreme end. They did not meet the eight-player minimum requirement on Thursday and there game was canceled. Campazzo is not a G-League scrub or a washed up player that washed ashore and has been given a jersey, sneakers and 10-day contract. Campazzo has a future in the NBA and it could begin tonight in an ideal matchup with an increased work load.

Other Options: Jalen Green ($4,900)

SHOOTING GUARD

Stud

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, $10,200 — His box score from last night does not look great, but he was pivotal in the Bulls’ late game rally for the win in Indiana. He should carry that positive mojo into a much easier matchup against Washington (108.7 defensive efficiency) and bounce back from Friday’s poor shooting night (43.8% True Shooting%). On the season, his average True Shooting% is 61.4%.

Other Options: Donovan Mitchell ($9,800)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons, $4,000 — His play has been erratic, but that should be expected from value plays, especially during the current moment. He managed 17.5 DKFP last night in Memphis, but that was a tough defensive matchup. Tonight is a different story. Walker will be facing an ugly starting five in Detroit with and even more grotesque bench. Beyond the matchup, Walker’s ability to knock down the three makes him appealing as a value play. He’s made three or more three-pointers in four of his last seven games.

Other Options: Will Barton ($6,200)

SMALL FORWARD

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, $11,400 — When it comes to court time, few players will receive more minutes tonight (36 projected minutes). The Nets have publicly stated that they would like to limit Durant’s minutes, but Kyrie Irving is not back and it appears that Durant’s light days will likely be on the road (where Irving can suit up). In Durant’s first game back after clearing the health and safety protocols, he logged 38 minutes. It’s hard to pass on those minutes from a contributor with a 31.4% usage rate and that averages 1.4 FPPM (fantasy points per minute).

Other Options: Hamidou Diallo ($7,700)

Value

Davon Reed, Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, $3,100 — The Nuggets were unable to field a team on Thursday, but one of the seven available players was Reed. He will likely be forced into at least 25 minutes and have to carry a larger usage rate on Saturday night. Making life easier is a matchup with the Rockets (111.9 defensive efficiency), who are on the backend of a back-to-back. Also, the DraftKings Sportsbook projects this to be one of the highest scoring games on tonight’s slate (222.5).

Other Options: Aaron Gordon ($5,600)

POWER FORWARD

Stud

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Spurs, $8,200 — This feels gross, but he’s all that Detroit has. This price seems outrageous, but Bey was a starter at the beginning of the season and the Spurs are on the second night of a road back-to-back. Also, the Spurs play at one of the fastest paces in basketball. Even if Bey plays like Bey, a Bey-like performance will still work if he continues to get over 40 minutes with a 23.4 % usage rate.

Other Options: Keldon Johnson ($5,900)

Value

JaMychal Green, Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, $3,200 — There have been several times this season when Denver value plays have fallen flat, but tonight should not be one of those nights. The stars have aligned for Green. Houston has the second-worst defense and play at the third fastest pace. With the Denver health situation being what it is, Green should play 21 minutes at the minimum, and it would not be a surprise to see him exceed his season average of 0.9 FPPM in this matchup.

Other Options: Bojan Bogdanovic ($5,300)

CENTER

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, $12,600 — Just play the Joker on every slate, but make sure that they are playing. The Nuggets are so thin that their last game was postponed on Thursday. That means if this game happens, then Jokic is a lock. With the possibility of 40 minutes from the league leader in FPPM (1.7) and 1.9 FPPM over his last 10 games, what is there to think about?

Other Options: Rudy Gobert ($9,600)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz, $3,800 — This is a tough matchup, but Looney scored 20.3 DKFP in 26 minutes in a matchup with Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night. Looney’s minutes are up 10 mpg with Draymond Green out. This game projects to be one of the highest scoring on the slate, but the biggest factor is the front court situation in Utah. Rudy Gobert played 35 minutes last night and Hassan Whiteside got injured. This could end up being an easier matchup than expected.

Other Options: Serge Ibaka ($3,300)

