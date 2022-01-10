NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES - January 10, 2022 - Terms & Conditions

1/10 NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

1. Sweepstakes: 1/10 NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these 1/10 NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules for all sweepstakes offered by Sponsor (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference. Sponsor reserves the right to amend these Official Rules or the General Rules at any time, and it is your responsibility to review these Official Rules and the General Rules for any changes. By participating in the Sweepstakes or accepting a prize after we change these Official Rules or the General Rules, you accept all changes thereto.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 03:00:00 p.m. on JANUARY 10, 2022 and ends at 6:30:00 p.m. on JANUARY 10, 2022, (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Disclaimer: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree and acknowledge that Twitter, Inc. and each of its owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the “Social Platform Group”) are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes nor do they endorse or administer the Sweepstakes, nor are they in any way associated with the Sweepstakes. All questions regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, not the Social Platform Group. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you shall release the Social Platform Group from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the state of New York who (i) are at least twenty one (21) years of age as of the date of entry into the Sweepstakes; (ii) satisfy all other requirements contained herein; and (iii) at all times abide by these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotion agencies; the judges of the Sweepstakes; and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e. spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

7. How to Enter: There is one (1) method of entry for the Sweepstakes, you must “Retweet” the @DraftKings post specified as the “Sweepstakes” Tweet. In order to participate, you must be a registered user of Twitter. To become a registered user of Twitter, visit www.Twitter.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. To “Retweet” the “Sweepstakes” Tweet, click the button with two (2) arrows that says “Retweet.” An entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible;

Limit one (1) entry per person per entry method. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes, violating the Social Platform Group’s terms of service, or submitting multiple comments to a “Sweepstakes” Tweet, will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of his or her entries may be deemed void. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of an incomplete, invalid, or undeliverable submission or entry. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Proof of replying to or retweeting the “Sweepstakes” Tweet does not constitute proof of receipt or entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

8. Prizes and Odds: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, one (1) winner of the Sweepstakes will receive one (1) moneyline odds boost of +1000 for the team of their choosing for the College Football Playoffs National Championship game to be held on January 10, 2022. The odds boost may only be used for the College Football Playoffs National Championship game held on January 10, 2022 and is limited to a max bet of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), for a maximum possible payout of two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500).

9. Selection of Winner: On or after the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select, one potential winner from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner will be notified by Sponsor as soon as practicable. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by sending a “direct message” to the potential winner’s registered Twitter account. If the potential winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within twenty (20) minutes, an alternate potential winner may be selected. Sponsor’s decisions are final on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an e-mail to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “1/10 NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES QUESTION”.

11. Winner’s List: For any legally required winners’ list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: DraftKings 1/10 NY LAUNCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MONEYLINE BOOST SWEEPSTAKES Winners’ List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER, INC., YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO TWITTER, INC. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE, AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice.