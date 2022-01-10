Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 10

Monday’s NHL slate features three games, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

Both of these teams average under 3.0 goals per game and feature goaltenders that have their teams ranked in the top 10 in terms of goals allowed per game as well. The Kings have received steadier goaltending of late and New York has seen Alex Georgiev ($7,800) post save percentages of .929 or better in three of his past four starts.

The Kings being at home here may have the edge from a rest standpoint though and that’s why I don’t mind pairing this under bet with a Kings money line wager either. The Kings are the better team five on five and are ranked ninth in expected goal rate in the entire league. Both these teams are 4-2 in their past six games and with the styles they play, a close game should be expected. With the odds set as a pick’em, essentially, taking the home team here makes for a good play.

Top Stack

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

Erik Haula ($2,800) — Taylor Hall ($4,100) — David Pastrnak ($6,800)

The Bruins split up their potent top trio recently and it’s created an interesting dynamic for DFS purposes. While the elite duo of Patrice Bergeron ($6,900) and Brad Marchand ($7,200) remain together on the first line, Pastrnak — the most elite scorer on the Bruins — is now anchoring a second line with the former MVP Hall. The move has worked out pretty well thus far with Pastrnak finding the net three times in his past four games, and the Bruins as a team having grabbed wins in four of their past five games as well.

The attraction here for DFS is pretty obvious as using Hall alongside Pastrnak gives us a much more cost-effective duo to attack with. Hall doesn’t produce the shot volume that other elite wingers do, but he certainly gets a bump here for upside purposes with Pastrnak on his wing and has six points in his past five games. The same can be said for Haula, who is more of a point-dependent center anyways and is playing solid minutes in the top six at the moment. At $2,800, he’s now grabbed points in three straight and is averaging 2.4 blocked shots + shots on goal over his past 10 starts, which is just fine for his salary.

The Capitals have lost three straight and will be starting a third-stringer in net today in Zach Fucale ($7,700). The spot here for the Bruins’ second line, which should get some advantageous matchups against a still banged-up Capitals forward unit, makes them a great value stack for today.

Superstar to Target

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken ($9,400)

To say MacKinnon has been heating up of late is probably not doing his recent run enough justice. The Avalanche center has an incredible 11 points in his past five games and, even more impressive for fantasy purposes, has landed 20 SOG over his past two games. MacKinnon’s shot volume may not remain at this insane ceiling for long, but he does face a Kraken team today which allows goals at an alarming rate. Seattle enters this game on a five-game losing streak during which they have allowed 4.6 goals per game, and continue to feature some of the most inefficient goaltending we have seen in the league in a long while. MacKinnon is -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook to go over 1.5 points, which tells you all you need to know about his DFS upside here. Pay up, eat the chalk and find somewhere else to be different today.

Value on Offense

Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers ($3,600)

Danault has made for a good fit for the Kings from the get-go and continues to produce solid fantasy numbers in the No. 2 center role. The former Canadien enters this game against the Rangers with two goals and four points in his past four games and is averaging 3.5 blocked shots + shots on goal over his past 10 games as well. Even at a 0.5 point per game clip, Danault is a solid value at these levels for DFS and he gets a Rangers team here who is on a longer West Coast road trip, played last night and is without their best goalie. Danault’s a great value target at center.

Ryan Strome, New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings ($4,200)

The Kings-Rangers game isn't one I'd necessarily want to stack tonight, but there are good value plays available on both sides at center. Strome has been the main secondary scoring option this year for New York, which tends to be a very top-heavy team in terms of offensive production. He’s averaging over 18 minutes and 3.0 shots on goal per game over his past 10 and has picked up his point production over the last little stretch as well. He gets you exposure to the Rangers’ PP1 and, with Artemi Panarin ($5,900) due back for New York, certainly has heightened upside in this spot.

Stud Goalies

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken ($8,300)

We only have three games on the slate tonight and two of the games are at or near pick’em status in the money lines. The one game with lopsided odds attached to it is the Colorado-Seattle game, where the Avalanche are set as whopping -400 favorites. Kuemper makes for a pretty obvious play then and, while he’ll certainly be popular, he isn’t necessarily a great fade candidate either. Outside of his Toronto appearance, Kuemper has played well of late, posting 15.0 or more DKFP prior to that Toronto game where he saved only five of the eight shots he faced. He’s now faced 30 or more shots in each of his last three full starts as well, so a win here could also be accompanied by a big save total. If Pavel Francouz ($8,300) starts, he’d certainly be worth a look here too after stopping 19 of 20 shots faced in relief against Toronto (his first action since mid-December).

Value on Defense

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings ($4,400)

There isn’t a ton of great power-play producers available for cheap on tonight’s slate, but the Rangers’ Trouba offers us a different kind of upside. He’s now produced 78 blocked shots on the season and comes into this game averaging 4.6 blocked shots + shots on goal on the year. Players with those kinds of stats are generally priced $1,000 or more than where Trouba sits tonight, so he should be someone we heavily consider here, regardless of the slate. While he’s certainly not an elite point producer, a lower scoring slate (and with only three games that’s a distinct possibility) means his production in those other areas would only become more valuable. Take the cheap salary on tap here and look to pair him with a more elite scorer.

Power-Play Defensemen

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers ($5,700)

The Kings’ Doughty has been a great value on the back-end of late in DFS. The veteran comes into this game against the Rangers having averaged 4.6 blocked hots + shots on goal over his past 10 games, which puts him near the top players at his position in those categories. Doughty has also really benefitted from a more efficient Kings power play of late and comes in with five power-play points (and 10 points, overall) over his past 10 games. The Rangers are a good defensive team but the price tag here also has that fact baked in without giving Doughty much credit for his recent uptick in performance. There are some pricey and productive forwards on this small slate and, if you want to target multiple of them, Doughty is a great way to keep your salary levels flexible and still get an élite producer on the backend.

