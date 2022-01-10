Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 10

There is no greater feeling in the world than finding value. (Sorry, wife and kids.) Even if something is worth $10, but the price is discounted from $100 to $50, the juices inside the bloodstream start to percolate. For NBA DFS, the same concept arises, but finding value is also important for another reason. The game is all about roster construction, and finding good value can allow the incorporation of more higher-priced, higher-ceiling players to fit into the puzzle.

Here are some players on today’s six-game slate that could assist in constructing a lineup of extraordinary magnitude.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

With Derrick White (health and safety protocols) out, Primo has started the last two games and played 25 and 40 minutes. He will likely start his third straight, but follow @dklive for confirmation. The efficiency has been erratic, and he doesn’t contribute much in the rebound and assist categories, but he does rack up some defensive stats. He’s gone for 19.25 and 18 DKFP in the past two games and also has a 31.25 DKFP game on his resume this season. He’s only averaging 0.78 DKFP per minute, but he’s cheap and minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!

McLemore only averages 0.78 DKFP per minute and is primarily just a shooter, but the Trail Blazers are thin with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell all out. McLemore started the Blazers’ last game, played 25 minutes, attempted 12 shots and contributed 19.5 DKFP. He has a high of 37.5 DKFP on the season, so if he gets hot, he could crush his salary expectations. This game has the second-highest total on the slate at 229 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Richaun Holmes has been out and is expected to miss this game. Damian Jones was starting but his minutes were trending down while Len’s were trending up. Jones missed the Kings’ last game and is expected to be out for this one as well. Len it is. If you are a veteran of the Len Experience, then you are just waiting for the music to stop. You are checking the back of the car to look for a banana in the tailpipe. That said, Len has played 28 and 24 minutes in the past two games and contributed 30 and 39 DKFP. The matchup isn’t great against Jarrett Allen ($7,900) and the Cavs play slow, but minutes are minutes and Len averages 0.93 DKFP per minute.

The Spurs are down Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Thaddeus Young, so Bates-Diop has started the past two games and played 28 and 37 minutes. He only contributed 17.5 and 15.75 DKFP, and he only averages 0.77 DKFP per minute but has gone for 30.75 and 41.75 DKFP this season. The likeliest outcome is that he scores in the teens, but he does have the ability to access a ceiling. At a sub-$4,000 salary and likely starting, that’s a palatable range of outcomes.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.