NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 10

The NBA is in a wild place right now, but that also leaves edges to be had. We’ve been riding those Seth Curry props, but he’s currently OTB due to being questionable with an injury. We’ll see if we get a chance to keep backing him. A couple of sides also jump out to me.

We cashed this prop three times in a row last week, and it could be in position again. Curry went just 15-5-5 against this very Rockets team last Monday, but played just two minutes in the first quarter and really had to put up numbers late. In his two other games without foul trouble last week, he finished 20-12-7 and 23-7-7. Both were sweat-free overs cashing in the first half or early third quarter, and Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton remain out, as they were on Wednesday and Friday. The only issue here is Curry being questionable with an ankle injury. If he plays without a minutes limit, I’ll back his prop when it comes out.

The Bucks looked terrific in Brooklyn on Friday night collecting a dominant win. However, they slipped up on the road back-to-back and lost the following night in Charlotte. This is one of those solid bounce-back situations in the NBA where the same teams play again in the same building, and Milwaukee had a day off to regroup. We get the short number here because the Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and George Hill, but they should be deep enough to fill those holes. Milwaukee is 23-8 as a favorite this season, and performed better to expectations on the road (12-10 ATS versus 7-13 ATS at home), so this is a pretty solid spot. The Bucks have also gone on a nice 4-1 ATS run on the road in their last five. Charlotte is getting healthy and won five of seven, but might be overmatched here at a short number.

We got a TOUGH best on Cavs +2.5 1Q on Sunday night if you tailed my Twitter play, as Rajon Rondo missed a layup with seconds left to blow the cover. However, the loss dropped Cleveland to a wild 17-3 1Q ATS on the road this season. The Cavs are an NBA-best 28-12 1Q ATS overall, while the Kings are slightly below average. The Kings got smoked in Portland on Sunday night, which is one of the worst and most shorthanded teams in the NBA currently. I expect more of a bounce-back from this tough Cleveland team, while Sacramento has laid down recently. The number for the full game is also playable, but prefer first quarter.

