Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 11

I don’t want to jinx anything, but tonight’s six-game featured slate on DraftKings is about as normal as I’ve seen in over a month. None of the 12 teams are currently in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, which means there isn’t some secret G League point guard that’s about to log 44 minutes in a “break glass in case of emergency” scenario. It’s oddly refreshing. I can’t lie.

Let’s go position-by-position and dive into the numbers.

POINT GUARD

Stud

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards, $7,600 - There’s a few point guards I like in the “mid-tier” on this evening’s slate — Ja Morant ($8,900) and D’Angelo Russell ($8,000) seem like good bets to hit value — yet I’m most drawn to SGA. While Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly struggled with his shot the past five games, his price point on Tuesday is a tad bit of an overreaction. In fact, this is the first time the former lottery pick has been priced lower than $8K since Nov. 1. Heck, he was $9.5K and going off for 66.75 DKFP less than three weeks ago. Going up against a Wizards team that owns the East’s second-worst defensive rating across their past 15 contests (115.0), I like the Canadian to get back on track.

Value

Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, $5,800 - Trying to guess the Clippers’ rotations on any given night is a good way to give yourself a headache. That said, it’s difficult to ignore Jackson at this price, even if he has been struggling to find his shot as of late. The guard is shooting a paltry 33.3% across the team’s past three games — a span where Jackson’s failed to produce at least 30.0 DKFP. Yet, at the same time, Jackson’s usage rate in his past three starts is a massive 31.6%. With Paul George (elbow) still on the sideline, I’m willing to chance Jackson’s upside on Tuesday.

SHOOTING GUARD

Stud

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, $6,500 - The fact that Bane’s salary remains this far below $7K is a little insane. I mean, what else does the guy have to do to prove his worth? In the Grizzlies’ past 10 games, Bane’s exceeded 40.0 DKFP six times, sporting a 25.4% usage rate and registering 1.17 DKFP per minute within that same span. Specific to his past two starts — contests essentially played without the services of Dillon Brooks (ankle) — Bane’s produced an eye-popping 1.55 DKFP per minute. He’s just too inexpensive.

Value

Coby White, Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, $5,600 - This is about as much as I’m willing to spend for White, but the microwave scorer has been playing a ton the past couple of weeks with Alex Caruso (foot) unavailable. To wit, going back to Dec. 29, White’s logging 33.4 minutes per night and averaging just under 1.00 DKFP per minute played. Combine that with the fact that the Bulls possess this slate’s highest implied team total, and you’ve got yourself a modestly priced guard with quite a bit of ceiling.

SMALL FORWARD

Stud

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $8,400 - To be honest, there wasn’t a point two months ago where I ever thought I’d pay this much for the services of Kuzma. However, the 26-year-old has been an absolute monster on the glass the past three weeks, and I don’t think that’s suddenly going to change on Tuesday. In his last nine starts, Kuzma is averaging 11.7 rebounds and 46.0 DKFP per game. He’s also managed at least 40.0 DKFP in each of his past six contests. Considering the Thunder concede the most opponent rebounds per 100 possessions (49.3), expect the good times to keep rolling with Kuzma.

Value

Brandon Boston, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, $3,700 - I know I’m supposed to be providing you with answers in this article, not 50/50 propositions, but I’m enough of an adult to admit when I don’t have the solution to a problem. The problem in question: Which of Amir Coffey ($4,400) and Brandon Boston will be this slate’s big value asset? Los Angeles is desperate for bodies on the wing with George, Luke Kennard (health protocols) and Justise Winslow (health protocols) ruled out for tonight’s contest, leaving Coffey and Boston in a position to likely log in excess of 25 minutes apiece. All things being equal, I’ll take my chances with the one priced below $4K.

POWER FORWARD

Stud

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns, $6,300 - Anunoby’s viability is a little fluid, but he’s someone to keep an eye on as injury reports roll in throughout the day. The Raptors have a pair of starters listed as questionable on Tuesday: Scottie Barnes ($6,600; knee) and Gary Trent Jr. ($5,300; ankle). If either or both are eventually ruled out, Anunoby should be looking at more play-making opportunities against the Suns, on top of his usual role which already sees him basically locked into 35-plus minutes. Heck, even with Toronto at full-strength the past two weeks, Anunoby’s exceeded 30.0 DKFP in four of his last six starts. His floor is very secure.

Value

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900 - I tend to be lukewarm on Gordon as a DFS asset even at the best of times, but there’s enough going for the former lottery pick this evening to have my interest. First and foremost, Will Barton (health protocols) will miss tonight’s contest against the Clippers, meaning someone will have to fill the void of a player in possession of a 22.0% usage rate. Secondly, this is the first time Gordon’s salary has fallen below $5K since early November. Reaching 5x value really shouldn’t be an issue under these conditions, right?

CENTER

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, $12,000 - Like most nights he’s on the slate, Jokic is the high-priced asset I most want to spend up on this evening. The reigning MVP has somehow improved as a fantasy piece when the aforementioned Barton’s been off the court in 2021-22, as Jokic has averaged a jaw-dropping 1.83 DKFP per minute in the 651 possessions he’s logged without his teammate. It also doesn’t hurt that Jokic managed 73.5 DKFP this last time the Nuggets squared off with the Clippers.

Value

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns, $5,200 - There’s only three Raptors averaging over 1.00 DKFP per minute this season: Fred VanVleet ($9,600), Pascal Siakam ($9,200) and Boucher. That speaks to the versatility of the Oregon product’s game, as Boucher has shot a putrid 23.5% from three-point range in 2021-22. He grabs rebounds, he gets steals and, of course, he blocks shots. If Scottie Barnes is out, I’d anticipate Boucher logging upwards of 30 minutes.

