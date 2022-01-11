NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 11

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s six-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves-Pelicans: 227 Points

Suns-Raptors: 223.5 Points

Fred VanVleet ($9,600) has been as hot as it gets, scoring at least 50 DKFP in seven of his last eight games. During that stretch, he’s averaging an insane 5.9 three-pointers per game. While the Suns are a tough defensive matchup, VanVleet plays a ton and has the ball in his hands a lot, so he’s still an appealing option in DFS.

The Timberwolves have their top-three scoring options all back in the fold with Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000), Anthony Edwards ($7,900) and D’Angelo Russell ($8,000) healthy. That could spell doom for a Pelicans team that has the seventh-worst defensive rating in the league.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Scheduling Notes

Back-to-back

Pistons

3rd game in 4th night

Grizzlies, Clippers, Pistons

Key Injuries to Monitor

Raptors SG Gary Trent Jr. ($5,300) and SF/PF Scottie Barnes ($6,600) vs. Suns

Trent and Barnes are both listed as questionable. They have averaged 34 and 36 minutes per game, respectively, so losing either player would be significant. If Barnes were to sit out, Chris Boucher ($5,200) and/or Yuta Watanabe ($5,000) could play more. If Trent is unable to play, Svi Mykhailiuk ($3,700) could join the starting five, although his role within the offense could still be limited. When he started and played 36 minutes against the Cavaliers a couple of weeks ago, he scored only 10 points.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Nuggets (-2.5) at Clippers

The Clippers are struggling with Paul George (elbow) out. Across their last nine games, they are just 3-6 with each of their six losses coming by at least three points. In fact, four of their losses came by at least 15 points, so they haven’t been all that competitive.

Will Barton (COVID-19) is not expected to play for the Nuggets, so they will be missing one of their primary scorers. However, Monte Morris is back in the fold and they still have Nikola Jokic, who could dominate the Clippers’ underwhelming frontcourt.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: Over 13.5 Rebounds at Clippers

This isn’t the easiest of wagers, but it might be worth taking a chance on at +100 odds. The Clippers are not a good team on the boards, allowing the seventh-most rebounds per game in the league. The last time these two teams met, Jokic hauled in 22 rebounds. Across his last eight games, Jokic has recorded at least 14 rebounds six times.

Favorite Value Play

Suns PF Jae Crowder ($3,900) at Raptors

After missing six straight games with COVID-19, Crowder made his return Saturday against the Heat. He didn’t play well, scoring three points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field. He also logged just 26 minutes. However, he could be asked to play a lot more in this matchup with Cameron Johnson (ankle) out. Not only could Crowder be asked to play more, but he could be asked to take additional shots from behind the arc given that Johnson has averaged 2.5 made three-pointers per game.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,000) at Clippers

Jokic didn’t just dominate the Clippers on the glass when these two teams met. He also recorded 26 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. With averages of 26.1 points, 17.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks across his last eight games, Jokic could be worth his hefty salary.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.