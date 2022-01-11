Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 11

There are seven games in the NHL on Tuesday with Tampa Bay and Florida the two largest favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Penguins and Avalanche are also both receiving notable road chalk. The marquee matchup of the night is between the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights. Here’s a peek at the DraftKings fantasy NHL landscape ahead of the action.

Top Line Stacks

Lightning at Sabres

Ondrej Palat ($4,900) - Brayden Point ($7,300) - Nikita Kucherov ($6,800)

The Sabres have surrendered the sixth most goals per game in the league, and Tampa Bay’s No. 1 line probably isn’t expensive enough. Point, Palat and Kucherov have clicked for four goals, two assists and 28 scoring chances the past two games.

Predators vs. Avalanche

Tanner Jeannot ($3,100) - Mikael Granlund ($5,200) - Matt Duchene ($5,900)

Call it a hunch Granlund, Duchene and Jeannot have a solid showing against Colorado on Tuesday. The Avalanche are traveling to play their second game in consecutive nights and have surrendered seven goals through their past two outings. Additionally, Colorado hasn’t been a shut-down defense all season with 3.25 goals against per game and a 28th-ranked 72.6 penalty-kill percentage. Granlund and Duchene have clicked for an impressive 5.54 goals per 60 minutes this season, and Jeannot helps the overall cap hit of the stack.

Penguins at Ducks

Jake Guentzel ($7,500) - Sidney Crosby ($8,400) - Evan Rodrigues ($6,100)

There’s a large enough sample to view the Crosby-Guentzel-Rodrigues trio as one of the most dominant in the league with 6.39 goals and 20.03 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes, and especially since they’ve driven 5-on-5 possession with a 63.8 Corsi For percentage.

Superstar to Build Around

Patrick Kane, CHI at CLS ($7,000) - The American is heating up with six helpers during his active four-game point streak. However, he’s gone 12 games without finding the back of the net despite attempting 77 shots and generating 31 scoring chances. Look for statistical correction to strike. Columbus has surrendered 23 goals through five games out of the holiday break and rank 25th in penalty-kill percentage for the year.

Value on Offense

Alexander Barabanov, SJ vs. DET ($3,800) - Detroit has surrendered the most goals per 60 minutes on the road this season, and Barabanov is projected to skate on San Jose’s top line with Tomas Hertl ($6,700) and Timo Meier ($8,200). The trio has clicked for 5.7 goals per 60 this year, too.

Stud Goalies

Tristan Jarry, PIT at ANH ($8,000) - Pittsburgh ranks fifth best in goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 and paces the league in penalty-kill percentage, so Jarry’s salary probably isn’t prohibitive enough. After all, he boasts an elite .931 save percentage and 1.94 GAA for the campaign. Anaheim has also scored just 2.23 goals per 60 at 5-on-5.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. COL ($7,200) - This salary has the risk of facing the highest scoring offense in the league built in, so Saros checks out as a high-reward flier against Colorado. The Avalanche are traveling to play their second game in consecutive nights, and Saros boasts an active 10-2 record with a .944 save percentage and 1.83 GAA. There’s obviously a low fantasy floor here, too, though.

Value on Defense

Ryan Merkley, SJ vs. DET ($2,500) - Here’s a minimum-salary target in the noted soft matchup against the Red Wings. Merkley is projected to receive meaningful minutes and skate on the No. 2 power-play unit, and while he’s recorded just a single goal through eight outings, the 21-year-old defenseman recorded 17 points through 22 AHL contests.

Power-Play Defenseman

Victor Hedman, TB at BUF ($7,000) - While relatively quiet of late with just three assists through the past six games, Hedman lands in the noted slump-busting matchup Tuesday. He ranks seventh in points per 60 minutes among defensemen this season and could fly under the radar because of the high salary.

Seth Jones, CHI at CLS ($6,600) - As noted, this sets up as a favorable matchup for the Chicago offense, and Jones has underperformed of late relative to his underlying statistics. He’s only marked the scoresheet in one of the past nine games despite being on the ice for a team-high 96 scoring chances and averaging a hefty 25:33 of ice time (4:10 with the man advantage) per contest.

