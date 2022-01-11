Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Sony Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman discuss their favorite 2022 Sony Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Sony Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Sony Open — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Sony Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 13

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Sony Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained

Eagles Gained

Good Drives Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Sony Open: Course

Course: Waialae CC

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,044

Greens: Bermuda

2022 Sony Open: Past Winners

2021: Kevin Na -21

2020: Cameron Smith -11

2019: Matt Kuchar -22

2018: Patton Kizzire -17

2017: Justin Thomas -27

2016: Fabian Gomez -20

2015: Jimmy Walker -23

2022 Sony Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Webb Simpson $10,500

High-End Value

Kevin Na $9,900

Abraham Ancer $9,700

Corey Conners $9,600

Second-Level Values

Jason Kokrak $8,600

Seamus Power $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Joel Dahmen $7,600

Alex Smalley $7,000

Scrub Values

Mark Hubbard $6,600

Chan Kim $6,300

