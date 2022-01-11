Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Sony Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman discuss their favorite 2022 Sony Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 Sony Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 Sony Open — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
Get link to PME RAKE FREE DraftKings Contest
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Flop Shot [$200K to 1st]
2022 Sony Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 13
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Sony Open: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 4s Gained
Eagles Gained
Good Drives Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Sony Open: Course
Course: Waialae CC
Par: 70
Yardage: 7,044
Greens: Bermuda
2022 Sony Open: Past Winners
2021: Kevin Na -21
2020: Cameron Smith -11
2019: Matt Kuchar -22
2018: Patton Kizzire -17
2017: Justin Thomas -27
2016: Fabian Gomez -20
2015: Jimmy Walker -23
2022 Sony Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Webb Simpson $10,500
High-End Value
Kevin Na $9,900
Abraham Ancer $9,700
Corey Conners $9,600
Second-Level Values
Jason Kokrak $8,600
Seamus Power $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Joel Dahmen $7,600
Alex Smalley $7,000
Scrub Values
Mark Hubbard $6,600
Chan Kim $6,300
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.