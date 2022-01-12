Fantasy Football Recap: DraftKings NFL DFS Millionaire Results for Week 18 and Preview for Wild Card

Each week, we’ll be recapping the decisions of the masses and discerning the takeaways that can be applied to future DraftKings NFL contests. I’ll focus on topics like game theory and lineup-building strategies, with the hope of giving everyone the tools to become better DraftKings NFL DFS players. In addition to the recap, this article will also function as a “first look” at the next NFL main slate, giving some initial thoughts on the teams and prices.

The DraftKings Championship Series is the king of competitions, minting 100 millionaires in the 2021-22 season. For more info on the series and all of the events, visit our DraftKings Championship Series Information page.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Balanced Results in Week 18

There have been some huge fantasy games and extremely high winning scores in NFL DFS in recent weeks — most notably with Ja’Marr Chase nearly reaching 60 fantasy points in Week 17 — but Week 18 had much different outcomes with an extreme degree of balance. There were only three players on the entire main slate who topped 30 fantasy points, and collectively they were drafted in less than 5% of lineups in the largest contest. Danny Amendola scored a slate-high 35.3 fantasy points at just 0.2% ownership for the Houston Texans, with his quarterback Davis Mills getting to 30.24 fantasy points at just 1.7% ownership. The winning lineup in the $20 Millionaire ultimately didn’t need either player since there were plenty of moderately-owned options who performed just fine, though chalky plays like D’Onta Foreman and Jonathan Taylor wound up having underwhelming games.

Millionaire Contest Winner

Week 18 was a relatively low-scoring slate and it proved to be a difficult one in terms of avoiding bad chalk performances. It was also a week in which a large amount of plays wound up being serviceable, which meant that avoiding mistakes was more important than hitting big on contrarian options. As seen above, ‘jblaketheking’ took down the most prestigious tournament with a lineup that had zero players who topped 30 fantasy points, and he did so by getting 18 or more at every slot in the lineup. The main reason ‘jblaketheking’ didn’t need any of the aforementioned 30-point performances is that he had a super-contrarian player of his own that was nearly as good, getting 27.4 fantasy points out of Jauan Jennings as part of his Rams-49ers game stack. Jennings was drafted in just 0.2% of lineups, and with just a $3,600 salary, it made the rest of his lineup much more affordable. As a result, ‘jblakethekings’ will be entered into the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions, in addition to the $1M top prize.

First Look at Saturday’s Slate

The upcoming NFL playoff weekend has plenty of slates to choose from, but for this first look we’ll be focusing on the NFL $2.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire, which spans just the two games on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Josh Allen ($7,900) is the most expensive quarterback on the two-game slate, though it’s not a given that he’ll be the most popular option in his salary range with Joe Burrow ($7,300) getting a much easier matchup. Allen is clearly the better fantasy quarterback in a vacuum, but he’ll be facing the New England Patriots in brutally cold weather while Burrow gets an easier matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr ($5,800) might wind up being a popular choice to save salary too, with Mac Jones ($5,300) most likely getting the lowest ownership among the four quarterbacks.

Joe Mixon ($7,100) is the most expensive running back, and his combination of defined workload and good matchup figure to make him the top-owned choice despite being the most expensive one. Josh Jacobs ($6,600) will surely draw some attention as well, though saving salary at the second running back slot may be a priority for most lineups. Devin Singletary ($5,800) seems to be priced appropriately, while Rhamondre Stevenson ($5,100) could become a common salary-saving option, especially if Damien Harris ($6,400) remains limited in practice for the duration of the week.

The decisions at wide receiver appear to be a little tougher, with Ja’Marr Chase ($7,800) and Stefon Diggs ($7,500) both being worthy of high price tags. Hunter Renfrow ($6,400) and Tee Higgins ($6,200) both have significant upside for their prices as well, and after that, there’s a big drop-off to the next group of players. Emmanuel Sanders ($4,300) is expected to be back for the Bills on Saturday, and that will complicate things in terms of finding value plays from the previously thin group of receivers on their roster.

Darren Waller ($5,700) is the most expensive tight end on the slate, and this is a price that would normally be below his usual cost and results. Waller has spent most of the last two months out of the lineup, however, so the decision to pay up for him probably comes down to his health more than anything. Dawson Knox ($5,100), Hunter Henry ($4,500), and C.J. Uzomah ($3,500) round out the rest of the starting tight ends for these four teams.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.