NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 12

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s nine-game slate, featuring DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Brooklyn travels to Chicago so the Big Three is back together again. Yippee! Well, maybe not as both Kyrie Irving ($8,900) and James Harden ($10,400) are questionable. Sad face. The Nets are sixth in offensive pace while the Bulls are 14th. Both teams are top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. The spread is only two points in favor of Chicago, so this should be a fantastic game from many perspectives.

The Lakers and Kings are both top 10 in offensive pace. More possessions equal more chances to put up points. Easy Peasy. The Kings are 25th in defensive efficiency. LeBron James ($11,700) could have Alex Len ($4,000) matched up on him as James has been playing plenty of center lately. Oh, Lordy.

Houston is tied for first in offensive pace while the Spurs are fourth. You understand now why all of these games have a total of at least 230? Houston is dead-last in defensive efficiency. Dejounte Murray ($9,700) <insert rubbing hands together gif>.

Scheduling Notes

Back-to-back

Wizards, Bulls

3rd game in 4th night

Wizards, Rockets, Spurs, Cavaliers, Kings, Nets, Bulls

Key Injuries to Monitor

Nets PG/SG Kyrie Irving ($8,900)—PG James Harden ($10,400) @ Bulls

Irving is dealing with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Monday’s game when he dove for the ball. Harden is dealing with a hyperextended left knee. If both are out, then Kevin Durant ($11,000) is going to soak up most of that usage and we know what he can do with elevated usage. He sees a 3.7 percentage point usage rate bump in that scenario to 35.6%. One thing to keep in mind is that Chicago is 10th in defensive efficiency and they could blitz Durant in that scenario and make the fringe players beat them. Patty Mills ($4,800) would likely enter the starting lineup in that scenario and he sees a four percentage point usage bump when both Kyrie and Harden are off the court.

Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon ($7,800)—PG/SG Caris LeVert ($8,600)—SG/SF Chris Duarte ($4,500) vs. Celtics

Brogdon has missed the last eight games with an Achilles injury. LeVert has missed the last five games due to being in the health and safety protocols so he still needs to get ramped up. Duarte is dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. TJ McConnell hasn’t played since December 2 so the backcourt could be very thin for the Pacers. Brogdon has a 24% usage rate on the season while LeVert is at 27%. If they are all out, then Lance Stephenson ($5,100) could make us dance once again with Domantas Sabonis ($10,000) shouldering more offensive responsibility. Keifer Sykes ($4,600) would likely make his sixth straight start and Jeremy Lamb ($3,400) would see more opportunities.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Let’s get this out of the way. Joel Embiid ($11,200) is going to go HAM tonight, as the Hornets boost the FPPM to centers by 9.68%. He’s played the Hornets twice this season and gone for 74.75 and 50 DKFP. That said, the Hornets only lost by three and four points. Granted, those games were in Charlotte while this game is in Philadelphia but the Hornets are fourth in offensive efficiency while the 76ers are 14th in defensive efficiency. Any team that can score like that is always in play to cover or win. The Hornets are on a three-game win streak and they are 25-16 ATS this season. Philadelphia is 20-19-1 ATS.

Favorite Player Prop

Murray has messed around six times this season and come close many other times. He’s scored in single-digits only three times this season. With all the injuries, Murray is going to garner a high usage rate and the points part of the equation shouldn’t be an issue. As for rebounds and assists, he’s averaging 8.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists on the season. Now he gets a matchup against a Rockets team that is tied for first in offensive pace, is 27th in offensive efficiency and dead-last in defensive efficiency. There should be plenty of bricks to grab and easy buckets for teammates should be plentiful.

Favorite Value Play

Spurs SG/SF Joshua Primo ($4,000) vs. Rockets

With all the injuries, Primo has started the last three games and played 26, 40 and 28 minutes. The usage rate has been in the 14% to 19% range and he’s scored 11, 12 and nine points. He won’t grab many rebounds or dish out a ton of assists, but he will contribute some steals and blocks. He’s scored 18, 19.25 and 22.5 DKFP over the last three contests. The Rockets are one of the most fantasy-friendly matchups in the league.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,200) vs. Hornets

