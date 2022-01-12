Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 12

It’s a small three-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday with Toronto, Boston and Dallas all massive favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook over Arizona, Montreal and Seattle, respectively. The biggest news of the night is Auston Matthews ($9,000) returning to his native state to face the Coyotes. It’s also worth noting Montreal will hit the ice for first game since Jan. 1, and the Canadiens also lost all three games out of the holiday break.

Top Line Stacks

Bruins vs. Canadiens

Taylor Hall ($4,800) - Erik Haula ($3,500) - David Pastrnak ($7,400)

Montreal has surrendered the fourth most goals per game in the league and ranks third last in penalty-kill percentage, so this checks out as a plus-matchup for Boston. Not only has this recently formed trio been excellent of late, they’re also affordable. Hall is sporting a seven-game point streak. Haula is at six games, and Pastrnak has four goals and an assist through his past two outings.

Maple Leafs at Coyotes

Alex Kerfoot ($3,400) - John Tavares ($7,200) - William Nylander ($7,300)

Toronto’s second line has clicked for an elite 6.63 goals and 15.47 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes this season, and this is a plus-matchup to capitalize on. Arizona has allowed the most goals per game this season and ranks 28th in penalty-kill percentage. Kerfoot’s salary also helps with the cap.

Superstar to Build Around

Auston Matthews, TOR at ARI ($9,000) - Expect Matthews to be a popular target Wednesday. He’s found the scoresheet in 13 of his past 14 outings for 16 tallies, six helpers and 64 shots, and as noted, there’s also some narrative incentive in the already cushy matchup.

Value on Offense

Ondrej Kase, TOR at ARI ($4,200) - A stack candidate alongside center Auston Matthews ($9,000), Kase has found the scoresheet in seven consecutive games and has been playing in all situations. This salary doesn’t align with his recent form or role.

Phil Kessel, ARI vs. TOR ($4,000) - The veteran has three multi-point showings consisting of a goal, seven assists, 16 shots and 21 scoring chances through the past five games. So, his 6.3 shooting percentage during the stretch is likely eyeing statistical correction, especially considering he’s at an unsustainably low 6.7 mark for the campaign. For reference, Kessel posted a 12.7 mark through his first two seasons with Arizona.

Stud Goalies

Petr Mrazek, TOR at ARI ($8,400) - Ranking 28th in power-play percentage and averaging the second fewest goals per game in the league, Arizona is a soft opponent. Furthermore, the Coyotes rank fifth last in Corsi For percentage while also generating the fifth fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. Mrazek’s high salary could keep his popularity in check, too.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. MON ($8,100) - As noted, Montreal has been on an extended break, and the Canadiens have scored the fewest goals per game in the league while also ranking last in power-play percentage. Ullmark has also been excellent of late with an excellent 6-1 record, .923 save percentage and 2.44 GAA.

Value on Defense

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS vs. MON ($3,900) - Coming off a five-point showing, Grzelcyk has the highlighted soft matchup to stay hot in. He’s also a high-floor option with a respectable 60 shots and 39 blocks through 32 games for the campaign, and Grzelcyk also receives looks with the second power-play unit.

Rasmus Sandin, TOR at ARI ($2,700) - An affordable addition to a Toronto stack, Sandin’s hit-or-miss profile is built into his salary. He quarterbacks the No. 2 power-play unit and will probably play approximately 20 minutes Wednesday, so there will be opportunities to return value in the noted great matchup.

Power-Play Defenseman

Morgan Rielly, TOR at ARI ($6,500) - With 15 points through 11 games since Dec. 1, Rielly is rolling offensively while still providing solid secondary coverage with 31 shots and 16 blocks. He provides the high-floor, high-ceiling combo to spend up for against the lowly Coyotes on Wednesday.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. MON ($5,500) - While there’s some game-to-game offensive inconsistency to be wary of with McAvoy, he also has tremendous upside. The power-play quarterback has recorded 15 DraftKings points in eight of 29 games this season, and he does provide a respectable fantasy floor with 60 shots and 53 blocks for the campaign.

