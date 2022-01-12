NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 12

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The NBA is in a wild place right now, but that also leaves edges to be had. The prop market is always booming these days, and we have a popular spot to go right back to on Wednesday. We’re also heating up in the first quarter/first half market, which also presents some spots on this card.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

We’ve been doing well with the 1Q plays with a few months of data to use at this point, and we’ll look to keep it going. It sounds like Tobias Harris should play, and I hope we get Seth Curry (but that’s not make or break for this play). Charlotte will still be down a good scorer in Kelly Oubre.

As for the numbers, Philly is the fourth-best 1Q ATS team in the NBA at 22-16-1, including 10-6 1Q ATS at home. Charlotte has been a slow starting team, particularly on the road — just 9-15 1Q ATS. All numbers point to another good start for the Sixers, and no red flags to keep us off this one.

Another 1Q play with the red-hot Mavericks traveling to Madison Square Garden to face a Knicks squad that’s limping in. Dallas is well above average in the 1Q, but slightly better on the road at 11-9-1 1Q ATS. But I mentioned how hot this team has been lately, on an 8-2 1Q ATS run. Pair that against the Knicks, who are the second-worst 1Q ATS team in the NBA. Why is that? Their brutal starts at home — 6-15 1Q ATS at MSG. Feels like the perfect storm. Adding a bit to the full game, which I think the Mavs should win.

If you follow my content, you know Dinwiddie has been our guy. No Bradley Beal (as is the case on Wednesday) means Dinwiddie overs, and they’ve been cashing like clockwork. Beal was ruled out on Tuesday, and Dinwiddie went on to finish with a typical 22-10-3 line, going over his prop.

In seven games without Beal this season, Dinwiddie is averaging exactly 24-9-6 in 35 minutes per contest, with a 6-1 record to the over in his P/R/A prop. Dinwiddie has faced the Magic in a game without Beal this season, and in just 31 minutes of a double-digit victory, he finished with a 23-11-6 line. Slight red flag that Washington is on the second night of a back-to-back, but both are home games and the matchup is very cushy.

Pretty similar deal for Kuz here, who we also cashed last night. He’s been hot lately, scoring at least 21 points in eight straight games (26.6 PPG during that span). That includes going for 29 with Beal out of the lineup on Tuesday. Let’s keep it rolling!

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.