NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Wild Card Weekend

The playoffs are here! Both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seeds, so they get a first-round bye.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, 8-9 ATS) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, 10-7 ATS)

Raiders are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

Raiders are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games against the Bengals.

Raiders are 1-4 SU in their last five games against the Bengals.

Raiders are 10-4 SU in their previous 14 games on the road.

Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games when playing on the road against the Bengals.

Under is 4-1 in Raiders’ last five games following a SU win.

Over is 14-6-1 in the Raiders’ last 21 games as an underdog.

Bengals are 4-0 ATS in their last four against the AFC.

Bengals are 0-6-1 ATS in their previous seven Wild Card games.

Bengals are 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven playoff games.

Bengals are 0-3-1 ATS in their previous four playoff home games.

Under is 4-0 in Bengals’ last four Wild Card games.

Under is 4-0 in Bengals’ previous four playoff games.

New England Patriots (10-7, 10-7 ATS) at Buffalo Bills (11-6, 9-6-2 ATS)

Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff road games.

Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 games overall.

Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in January.

Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games following a SU loss.

Patriots are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 playoff games.

Over is 9-3-1 in Patriots’ previous 13 Saturday games.

Over is 11-4 in Patriots’ last 15 playoff games.

Over is 9-4 in Patriots’ previous 13 games overall.

Bills are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight against the AFC East.

Bills are 3-1-1 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Bills are 9-4-2 ATS in their last 15 home games.

Bills are 11-5-2 ATS in their previous 18 games as a home favorite.

Bills are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Underdog is 5-1-1 ATS in their previous seven meetings.

Patriots are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 meetings in Buffalo.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, 8-8-1 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, 9-8 ATS)

Eagles are 10-1 ATS in their previous 11 playoff games as an underdog.

Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six playoff games.

Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Eagles are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 playoff road games.

Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games as a road underdog.

Eagles are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five against the NFC.

Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their previous five Wild Card games.

Under is 4-0 in Eagles’ last four Wild Card games.

Under is 5-1 in the Eagles’ previous six games in January.

Over is 4-1 in Eagles’ last five games overall.

Buccaneers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six playoff games as a favorite.

Buccaneers are 0-5 ATS in their last five Wild Card games.

Under is 5-1 in Buccaneers’ previous six playoff games as a favorite.

Over is 5-1 in Buccaneers’ last six games in January.

Under is 5-1 in Buccaneers’ previous six against the NFC.

Under is 5-1 in Buccaneers’ last six playoff home games.

Underdog is 4-1 ATS in their previous five meetings.

San Francisco 49ers (10-7, 9-8 ATS) at Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 13-4 ATS)

49ers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six meetings.

49ers are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five meetings in Dallas.

Road team is 3-1-1 ATS in their last five meetings.

49ers are 9-4 ATS in their previous 13 games as a road underdog.

49ers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven playoff road games.

49ers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five playoff games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in the 49ers’ last four playoff road games.

Under is 5-1 in 49ers’ previous six playoff games.

Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in their last five playoff games as a favorite.

Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in their previous five playoff home games.

Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six playoff games.

Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games in January.

Over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings.

Over is 5-1 in the previous six meetings in Dallas.

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7, 8-9 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, 8-9 ATS)

Steelers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU win.

Steelers are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games following an ATS win.

Steelers are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five Wild Card games.

Steelers are 2-6-2 ATS in their previous 10 playoff games.

Steelers are 1-4-2 ATS in their last seven playoff road games.

Steelers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven meetings in Kansas City.

Over is 19-6-1 in the Steelers’ last 26 playoff games.

Under is 4-2 in the Steelers’ previous six games overall.

Over is 4-1 in the Steelers’ last five road games.

Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their previous four home games.

Over is 5-0 in Chiefs’ previous five games as a favorite.

Over is 5-0 in Chiefs’ last five against the AFC.

Over is 7-1 in Chiefs’ previous eight games in January.

Under is 4-1 in Chiefs’ last five Wild Card games.

Under is 4-1 in the previous five meetings in Kansas City.

Arizona Cardinals (11-6, 10-7 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 8-9 ATS)

Cardinals are 3-8 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Cardinals are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games in January.

Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Cardinals are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 Monday games.

Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their previous four playoff games.

Cardinals are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings.

Cardinals are 1-3-1 ATS in their previous five meetings in Los Angeles.

Over is 6-0 in the Cardinals’ last six playoff games as an underdog.

Under is 8-1 in the Cardinals’ previous nine Monday games.

Over is 6-1 in the Cardinals’ last seven playoff games.

Rams are 1-4 ATS in their previous five playoff games as a favorite.

Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five playoff home games.

Rams are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Rams are 1-5 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 5-2 in the Rams’ last seven playoff games as a favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Rams’ last seven home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

Road team is 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven meetings.

