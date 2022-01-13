NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 13

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s five-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Grizzlies-Timberwolves: 230.5 Points

Bucks-Warriors: 223.5 Points

The matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves should include a fun battle between Ja Morant ($9,200) and Patrick Beverley ($5,300). Morant has taken his game to the next level this season, averaging 24.9 points per game and shooting 48.9 percent from the field. While Beverley isn’t getting any younger, he’s still a very good defender who can prove to be problematic for opposing point guards. Morant scored 33 points the first time these two teams met this season, but only 11 points the second time.

The headline for the Bucks and Warriors game is injuries. Klay Thompson ($5,900) is expected to play for the Warriors, but Draymond Green (calf) will not. On the Bucks side, Jrue Holiday (ankle) has been listed as doubtful. That could put them in a tough spot at point guard with George Hill (COVID-19) also out.

Scheduling Notes

Back-to-back

Nets

3rd game in 4th night

Nets

Key Injuries to Monitor

Nets PG/SG James Harden ($10,700) vs. Thunder

After missing Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers with a knee injury, Harden made his return Wednesday against the Bulls. He played 33 minutes in what turned out to be a big win for the Nets, posting 25 points, seven rebounds and 16 assists. While he’s not officially listed on the injury report as of early Thursday morning, his previous knee injury could lead him to getting this game off for rest. If he were to sit out, Patty Mills ($4,700) could step into an expanded scoring role.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Grizzlies (-4.5) at Timberwolves

The Grizzlies have won 10 straight games, including a big victory over the Warriors at home on Tuesday. While the Timberwolves have won four of their last five games, the schedule has certainly been in their favor. Two of those wins came over the Thunder, one was a defeat of the Rockets and the other was a win over the shorthanded Clippers. Facing the Grizzlies is an entirely different matter.

Favorite Player Prop

Pelicans C Jonas Valanciunas: Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds (-110) at Clippers

Valanciunas has torched the Clippers in two previous meetings this season, recording 39 and 54 combined points and rebounds, respectively. The Clippers don’t have a ton of talent at the center spot, which has contributed to them allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game in the league. Look for Valanciunas to exploit that weakness, again.

Favorite Value Play

Trail Blazers PG Dennis Smith Jr. ($4,000) at Nuggets

Portland’s injury report is a mess. Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (personal), Anfernee Simons (personal) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee) are all expected to sit out, leaving the team with very limited options. Smith started during a three-game stretch when they were missing key players earlier in the season and he came through with at least 31.0 DKFP in each of those games. The key was, he logged at least 37 minutes in each contest. Expect him to see similar playing time here.

Favorite Stud

Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300) at Warriors

It’s not difficult to make a case for deploying Giannis in DFS whenever he plays, given that he’s averaged 56.7 DKFP per game for the season. With that being said, he could be asked to do even more in this game with Holiday not expected to play. Also, who on the Warriors has any chance of slowing him down with Green out? Giannis has a favorable opportunity to dominate this matchup.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

