NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for January 13

Only five NBA games Thursday, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of quality betting options. Here’s how to best navigate Thursday’s NBA action via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Grizzlies are rolling. Not only are they riding a 10-game winning streak, but the Grizzlies have also covered nine times during that stretch. And Memphis upset the Warriors in their latest win – a team that covers more than most teams (23-15-2 ATS). So as much as the Timberwolves are 10-5 ATS as road underdogs, I’m still very comfortable riding the hotter hand that has performed well most of 2021-22.

Now, the Grizzlies are only 8-8 as home favorites. But, they’re also 19-9 ATS after a win and 16-11 ATS when they have a day between games. The Timberwolves are 15-13 ATS after a win, but they’re 10-11 ATS when they and their opponent are at even strength.

The Nets just made a statement in Chicago. But, that doesn’t change how I feel about them on the second leg of this back-to-back — especially since James Harden is dealing with a knee issue, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play at home.

More importantly, Oklahoma City is one of the best teams ATS (26-14) this season, trailing only the Grizzlies and Cavaliers. In the 19 times they’ve been road underdogs, the Thunder have covered 12 times. They’re also 5-3 ATS when they have the rest advantage while the Nets are 3-5-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage.

The Nets are one of the worst teams ATS (15-24-1) in 2021-22 — they only lead the Hawks and Trail Blazers, who are both 15-25 ATS. Brooklyn is a league-worst 3-16-1 ATS as home favorites and 1-4-1 ATS on the second leg of back-to-backs — only Denver (1-5 ATS) and Houston (1-6-1 ATS) are worse.

Portland is in quite the odd spot Wednesday. On top of no CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard and Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons (personal) is a no-go vs. the Nuggets. Dennis Smith Jr. becomes a popular value play in DFS, but Nassir Little is the member of Portland I’m most interested in Thursday.

He’s only logged 49.1 minutes with CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Anfernee Simons all off the floor this season, but he’s posted a solid 24% usage rate in that scenario. That’s a 7.9 percentage-point bump from when Simons is on the floor but the other three aren’t. Little scored 13 points in each of Portland’s last two games, which featured Simons. Over the Blazers’ last five games, he’s played at least 31-plus minutes each night and knocked down two or more 3-pointers each time — taking four to eight 3-pointers in each of those games.

