DraftKings Fantasy Football Tournament Picks: NFL Wild Card Weekend Top High-Upside DFS Targets, Sleepers

Welcome to the weekly tournament plays article for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate. I’m going to focus purely on high-upside plays and stacks that are likely to be low-owned in the largest tournaments on the slate. There will be a lot of bust potential found here on most weeks, but big GPPs are generally not won by making the popular moves.

Stacks

Joe Burrow ($7,300) — Tee Higgins ($6,200) — Tyler Boyd ($4,600)

While fading Ja’Marr Chase may seem a little crazy, it’s worth reminding readers that Chase posted under 14.0 DraftKings Fantasy Points on nine different occasions this season. Further, while Chase obviously had numerous spectacular games in 2021, we also saw Tee Higgins produce multiple ceiling games down the stretch too, including a 12-catch, 194-yard, two-TD game against the Ravens in Week 17 (to clinch the division).

The Bengals have a 26.5 implied team total, so using both Higgins and Tyler Boyd with Joe Burrow seems absolutely fine. Boyd is certainly going to be the least-owned of the three Cincy wide-outs but has averaged 17.0 yards per catch over his last five games and scored in three straight starts to end the season as well. Take advantage of the depth of the Bengals’ receiving core for a unique kind of stack in big fields.

Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,300) — Deebo Samuel ($7,900) — Amari Cooper ($5,900)

With some poor weather expected in Tampa Bay and a lower over/under attached to the Chiefs-Steelers game, stacking the 49ers-Cowboys will be a popular move. One way to stay concentrated on the dome environment though, and be unique, is simply to start lineups with Jimmy Garoppolo—who is trending towards being one of the lowest rostered quarterbacks of the weekend.

Garoppolo has averaged 9.52 yards per attempt over his last two games, which were both 300+ yard efforts. While many may be using Deebo Samuel for his dual-threat status, Samuel has cracked 90 yards as a receiver in two of his last three games and saw 11 targets in the 49ers’ loss to Tennessee, where they were passing late into the contest (a fate which could also be on the table here). On the flip side, Amari Cooper makes for a great comeback target on his own. The Cowboys’ receiver has great splits when playing at home in Dallas, under the dome, and will certainly have smaller ownership than CeeDee Lamb in big field GPPs. The 49ers’ secondary has allowed at least one touchdown to an opposing wideout in seven straight games and has also allowed 100+ yards to a wide receiver in three of their last five games. Cooper is a great pivot play and stacking option.

Quarterback

We’ve already mentioned two quarterbacks above, so I’ll be brief. If you’re playing two-day slates, or just want to be heavily focused on the Eagles-Buccaneers game, Hurts should be your target this week. He’s trending with low interest based on how bad he was against the Buccaneers in Week 6, but enters this game having averaged 52 rush yards per game in the regular season.

The Buccaneers didn’t play anyone of note down the stretch, but allowed 295+ in consecutive weeks to Matt Ryan, Josh Allen, and Carson Wentz between Weeks 12 to 14. Hurts can succeed through the air and we know he’ll move the ball for us with his legs some. A wet forecast also likely only helps a rushing-based quarterback like himself too. Using him in big field GPPs shouldn’t be something you shy away from this week.

Running Back

Jalen Richard, Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals ($4,000)

The Raiders are big underdogs in this Saturday’s game and with that in mind, there’s certainly every chance we see more than 21 completions from Derek Carr (which is what he had last week against the Chargers). If that happens, there’s a great chance we’ll see more Jalen Richard in this game too, as the change of pace back has seen his snap count rise in three straight games.

Richard is the better pass-catching back than Josh Jacobs, who is still nursing nagging injuries and carried the ball 26 times last week. Jacobs is trending towards being one of the most popular players for this Saturday and if he’s shut down early, it’s entirely possible the Raiders turn to Richard for a spark. He’s a great pivot play in GPPs where he may have 1/5 (or less) of the ownership of Jacobs.

Sunday target: Darrel Williams ($5,200)

Wide Receiver

The Steelers will certainly need to make some plays this weekend to try and flip the advantage in their favor vs. a great offense like the Chiefs and Claypool still represents their best downfield option. He had a miserable season with just two touchdowns and was turned into a meme at one point for celebrating late in a game (when he should have been lining up for a snap).

Still, the second-year wideout saw three designed rushes in his last game, going for 33 yards on those plays, and also caught his second touchdown of the season. He’ll have little rostership but won’t need much to truly pay off given how cheap he is. Whether you use him as a value option, or for the low ownership he’ll have, Claypool still has a big ceiling that you shouldn’t forget about this week.

Saturday Target: Tyler Boyd ($4,600)

Tight End

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4,400)

The Eagles will be getting Dallas Goedert back in the fold for this week’s game against the Buccaneers, and he’s certainly someone they’ll need plays from if they are to take down the Buccaneers. Goedert’s production can be hit or miss with a rushing quarterback but he averaged 15.6 yards per catch over the last four games of the season and 6.5 targets over those four games as well.

Teams against the Buccaneers average 39.7 pass attempts per game, and as a team, they did allow a 71% completion rate to the tight end position. Goedert won’t have nearly the ownership of the other big names at tight end this week and makes for a solid GPP target, or even a flex play if you are dead-set on playing one of Gronkowski or Kittle.

Saturday Target: Dawson Knox ($5,100)

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Eagles ($2,500) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles will surely have low ownership in this spot, given that no one will want to be the guy who rostered a DST unit against Tom Brady. This game does have some potential rain attached to it though, which has the ability to create more chaos for the offenses. The Eagles also had shockingly better road splits this year, posting 23 of their 29 sacks on the road and averaging 9.2 DKFP in eight road games as well. No Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown means the Eagles’ elite corners can focus more on the Bucs’ top two targets as well. Philadelphia is a great big-field target at DST.

Cincinnati Bengals ($2,900) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Bengals certainly weren’t a terrible roster in DFS this season as this unit produced double-digit DKFP four times and ranked 13th in sacks per game. They may have underperformed pressure-wise near the end of the season but also enter this game as solid home favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook against a team that averages 37.0 pass attempts per game. Interception and sack/fumble opportunities will be there and with Vegas coming in off a short week, this one does have a chance to get out of hand in favor of Cincinnati.

