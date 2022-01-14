Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 14

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are six games with a total of at least 220 - ORL/CHA (224), PHX/IND (220), GS/CHI (223), ATL/MIA (221), CLE/SA (221) with the HOU/SAC game at a whopping 237.5. The Hornets are the biggest favorites at 11 points over the Magic. There is one game with a spread at three points or lower — MEM -2 over DAL. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks @ Memphis Grizzlies ($10,900) – The matchup isn’t the greatest because Memphis is ninth in defensive efficiency. That said, it is a pace-up spot for Dallas and Luka is THE guy for the Mavericks. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given night and he did just that two games ago. Over the last five games, the usage rate has been in the mid-30% range with a high of 41.2% last game. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in every game over that span with two games over 60.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($10,000), Darius Garland ($7,800), Tyler Herro ($7,800—if Jimmy Butler is out)

Value

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings ($4,800) – This game has the highest total on DraftKings Sportsbook, and for good reasons. Houston is first in offensive pace and dead-last in defensive efficiency. Sacramento is fifth in offensive pace and fifth-worst in defensive efficiency. Green has attempted double-digit shots in nine of the last ten games and scored at least 10 points in all of them. He’s played 30 minutes in each of the last two games and garnered a usage rate of 26% and 28%. Green doesn’t contribute much in the defensive categories, which lowers his floor but he’s scored at least 20 DKFP in six of the last 10 games with four of those above 30.

Other Options – R.J. Hampton ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers ($9,000) – Outside of a stinker against the Knicks four games ago, Brown has scored at least 40 DKFP in 11 of the last 12 games with four above 50 and a high of 76.25. He went for 46.25 DKFP against the 76ers way back in December. The usage rate has averaged 33% over that span, he’s scored at least 20 points in all but two and even notched a triple-double.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($10,000), Tyler Herro ($7,800) if Jimmy Butler is out

Value

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,600) – Martin has started the last seven games and averaged 33.4 minutes, 10.6 field-goal attempts, 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal. He’s scored at least 15 DKFP in all those contests with three games over 30.

Other Options – Eric Gordon ($5,000), Gary Harris ($4,700)

Small Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic ($8,000) – Bridges has played at least 40 minutes in a game 11 times this season, with two in the most recent games played. He’s attempted at least 19 shots in 11 games with 19 and 20 in the last two. He’s gone for at least 39 DKFP in 22 games with five over 50. Charlotte is third in offensive pace while Orlando is 12th so there should be plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies. Orlando is 24th in defensive efficiency and they have boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 15.7%.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($9,300), Jaylen Brown ($9,000)

Value

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) – Harris isn’t sexy and doesn’t get you excited to roster to him. The price isn’t bargain basement either. That said, he’s super solid with a modicum of upside. Since last November, Harris has averaged 33.7 minutes, 11.7 field-goal attempts, 15.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in 18 of those games with four above 30 and a high of 41.5. This game environment should be a good one with plenty of chances to score fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Chuma Okeke ($4,900), Eric Gordon ($5,000), Franz Wagner ($5,900)

Power Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers ($9,300) – It’s been a roller coaster ride for those who have stayed loyal and rostered Tatum on a consistent basis. There should be a loyalty rewards program for daily fantasy. That would add a different element to the puzzle. Anyways, the highs have been high but the lows have been low. Over the last five games, that range has been on full display, as he’s gone for 55.75, 38, 26.75, 65 and 38 DKFP. He’s playing a ton of minutes (37.2 per game) and averaging 19 shots per contest. The efficiency has been erratic but he’s had a usage rate in the mid-30% range. He and Brown are the engines that drive the Celtics bus. All we can ask for are minutes and opportunities then pray for efficiency and results.

Other Options – Miles Bridges ($8,000), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,200)

Value

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings ($5,300) – I’m not crazy about the price but love the game environment. Tate has a wide range of outcomes as he doesn’t always command the highest usage rate. That said, he should thrive in this uptempo affair, and over the eight games, he’s gone for over 30 DKFP four times with a high of 40.75. Just keep in mind that a 15-DKFP performance is well within the range of outcomes.

Other Options – Lauri Markkanen ($5,500), Chuma Okeke ($4,900)

Center

Stud

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics ($11,200) – Sometimes things don’t have to be complicated. Embiid averages 1.54 DKFP per minute and has the highest projection and ceiling at the position. He faced Boston 10 games ago and went for 72.5 DKFP.

Other Options – Christian Wood ($7,400), Omer Yurtseven ($7,200), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,200)

Value

Robin Lopez, Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets ($4,400) – Lopez received the start last game due to all the injuries and played 31 minutes, putting up 36.25 DKFP. Mo Bamba ($5,800) is questionable for Friday so Lopez could get another start. The matchup is a good one as the Hornets boost the FPPM to centers by 4.23%.

Other Options – Onyeka Okongwu ($4,800)

