Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 16

We have a three-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the HOU/SAC game has a whopping 240 total while the UTA/DEN game is at 223 and the GS/MIN has a 217 total. SAC is favored by 5.5 points at home, MIN is a 4.5-home favorite and UTA is on the road and favored by 4.5 points. There is one game with a spread at three points or lower — MEM -2 over DAL. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets ($8,100) – Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace and bottom five in defensive efficiency. That’s usually a good recipe for fantasy goodies. Against point guards, the Rockets boost the FPPM by 14.61%. These teams played on Friday and Fox went for 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals, which translated for 49.5 DKFP.

Other Options – Tyrese Haliburton ($7,800)

Value

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,400) – Steph Curry is out with hand soreness so Poole should start and garner a high usage rate. In 268 minutes with Curry off the court, Poole has had a 32.2% usage rate, an increase of 6.8%. Now, that number is without Klay Thompson ($6,100) so some usage could go his way. That said, Poole should still garner a high usage rate and Minnesota plays at the second-fastest pace so the game environment should be a good one.

Other Options – Jordan Clarkson ($5,500), Patrick Beverley ($5,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets ($7,800) – Anthony Edwards ($8,600) and D’Angelo Russell ($8,400) may have slightly higher ceilings but Golden State is first in defensive efficiency, Haliburton has a better matchup and game environment and he could come close to producing a similar fantasy output at a cheaper cost. He’s gone for at least 34 DKFP in each of the last four games with a high of 43. He’s dished out 12 and 10 assists in the last two games and went for 34.5 DKFP against the Rockets on Friday.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($8,600), D’Angelo Russell ($8,400)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets ($5,500) – Clarkson is a professional hucker and chucker who provides little outside of points and some steals. That said, he’s the microwave off the bench for the Jazz and, when he gets hot Paris Hilton gets excited. Clarkson has scored at least 30 DKFP in each of the last two games and he does have 40-DKFP upside. Just know that he can produce a game in the teens.

Other Options – Jordan Poole ($5,400), Buddy Hield ($5,700), Eric Gordon ($5,100)

Small Forward

Stud

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,600) – In 168 minutes with Curry off the court, Wiggins has seen a 4.6% usage rate increase to 28.6%. Wiggins does average 0.96 DKFP per minute so he will usually languish in the 30-DKFP range but he has gone for at least 40 DKFP five times this season. Minnesota plays fast and they boost the FPPM to small forwards by 5.47%.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($6,100)

Value

Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz ($3,800) – Green got the start on Thursday and played 30 minutes, producing 29.3 DKFP. He shot 9-of-11 in that game, so that kind of efficiency shouldn’t be expected. In addition, he only averages 0.7 DKFP per minute. That said, minutes are minutes, he’s sub-$4,000 and could start and play over 30 minutes again.

Other Options – Otto Porter Jr. ($5,400), Eric Gordon ($5,100)

Power Forward

Stud

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings ($6,300) – Tate isn’t the highest-usage player and will sometimes shoot less than 10 times. He does contribute in every statistical category, though, and when he scores can access a 40-DKFP ceiling, which he did against these Kings on Friday with 49 DKFP in 31 minutes. In that contest, he produced 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals. This is a juicy game environment so there should be plenty of opportunities to accumulate fantasy goodies. On the season, Tate is averaging 1 DKFP per minute.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($6,100)

Value

Marvin Bagley, Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets ($5,600) – Bagley has started the last 11 games but with mixed results. He has two games under 20 DKFP and has finished in the 20-point range seven times. Over the last two games, though, he’s gone for 31.25 and 48.75 DKFP. I’m not falling for the banana in the tailpipe. I’m not falling for the banana in the tai ... He has played 31 and 33 minutes after not exceeding 30 minutes in the prior nine contests. Let me introduce you to my friend Lloyd Christmas. The game environment is excellent and he just displayed the ceiling against this same Rockets team so ...

Other Options – Jeff Green ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz ($12,000) – Jokic scored 43.5 DKFP on Thursday. The sky is falling! The sky is falling! He only played 28 minutes in that one because the Nuggets won by 32 points. He should get his full allotment of minutes against the Jazz who should be getting back Rudy Gobert ($8,500). Jokic averages a ridiculous 1.73 DKFP per minute and he scoffs at matchups so matchup schmachup.

Other Options – Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,300), Christian Wood ($8,000)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,800) – The minutes and production have been all over the map for Looney. He averages 0.96 DKFP per minute but over the last four games, he’s gone for 32.5, 19.25, 16.5 and 41.5 DKFP. That’s quite the range. With no Draymond Green, Looney’s size will be needed to match up against Towns. In the last meeting between the two teams back in November, Looney played 29 minutes and went for 40.75 DKFP.

