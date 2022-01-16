Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 17

Monday night delivers a five-game NBA slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, $10,000 - With career-highs in usage (26.2%) and assist percentage (39.3%), Murray has been a stud this season, scoring 1.42 DKFP per minute. The guard has eclipsed 50 DKFP in six of his past 10 starts, and while this Suns defense Murray is facing ranks second in efficiency, both Phoenix and San Antonio rank inside the top 10 in pace.

Plus, this will be the 25-year-old’s third matchup of the season vs. Phoenix. Murray topped 50 DKFP in each of the first two meetings and is a worthy investment at this current price tag, which is a $600 decrease from his last time out.

Other Options: Fred VanVleet ($9,300)

Value

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, $5,600 - Monday’s matchup between the Jazz and Lakers sports a slate-high 231.5 point total on DraftKings Sportsbook. Having exposure to this contest should be a priority, and Clarkson comes in with strong form, scoring over 30 DKFP in three straight games. The combo guard is garnering a 26.4% usage rate this season and is averaging 27 DKFP per game in totals of at least 220 points.

Additionally, given that Monday is the second night of a back-to-back for Utah, they may elect to rest Mike Conley, which would result in a few extra minutes for Clarkson in this dream spot vs. the Lakers, who currently lead the NBA in pace. Nonetheless, the pure scorer is a compelling way to attack the best game environment of the night at a reasonable cost.

Other Options: Jalen Suggs ($4,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, $8,400 - Deandre Ayton exited yesterday’s win vs. the Pistons with a sprained right ankle and did not return. The center will likely sit out Monday’s matchup vs. the Spurs, putting more weight on Booker’s shoulders. When Ayton has been off the floor this season, Booker has led the Suns with 1.25 DKFP per minute, behind a team-high 31.4% usage rate. Furthermore, in the 12 starts the shooting guard has made with Ayton inactive this season, Booker has contributed 42.4 DKFP per game.

The Kentucky product presents 50-DKFP upside in this uptempo setting vs. the Spurs and shouldn’t be overly popular in GPPs.

Other Options: Donovan Mitchell ($9,000)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, $4,300 - The Heat will be without Kyle Lowry (personal) on Monday. The last time Strus was active with Lowry missing, the 25-year-old got the spot start and recorded 18.75 DKFP in 35.2 minutes vs. the Magic. While the end result wasn’t the best, the heavy playing time was very encouraging for Strus, and he should handle right around 30 minutes Monday, making him a viable target at this low salary.

Strus collects 0.9 DKFP per minute with Lowry off the floor and is averaging a strong 33 DKFP per game for the eight occasions he has logged at least 30 minutes this season.

Other Options: Cameron Payne ($4,300), Joe Ingles ($3,600)

Small Forward

Stud

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, $8,900 - With Lowry off the floor this season, Butler scores 1.3 DKFP per minute, mostly credited to a team-high 31.2% assist rate, which is a 2.6 percentage points from his season average.

Butler has erupted for over 60 DKFP in two of the three starts he has made sans Lowry and is unanimous No. 1 option at small forward Monday.

Other Options: Josh Giddey ($7,100)

Value

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers, $4,500 - Harris disappointed Saturday vs. the Mavs, scoring only 10.25 DKFP. But prior to that start, the veteran was producing 26.5 DKFP per game in his previous 10. Harris has led the Magic with 33.8 minutes per game this month, and this Blazers defense ranks dead-last in efficiency this season.

In this beautiful matchup, Harris should be able to grind out over five-times value and is a decent punt to consider.

Other Options: Franz Wagner ($5,700), Landry Shamet ($3,200 - if Cameron Johnson is out)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $7,900 - Porzingis made his return from an eight-game absence due to health protocols on Saturday and finished with 32.25 DKFP across 28 minutes vs. the Magic. Now, in his second start since returning, Porzingis should get back to seeing over 30 minutes Monday vs. the Thunder. This season, the former Knick is producing 1.3 DKFP per minute with a 28.6% usage rate and has surpassed 40 DKFP at a 55% clip.

Porzingis’ price tag got all the way up to $9.4K earlier this season, and this is a great time to buy low on the forward.

Value

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, $4,600 - Saturday, Vassell posted a double-double worth 31.25 DKFP vs. the Clippers. The second-year forward is now averaging 26.8 DKFP in 30.2 minutes per game across his last six contests.

In his lone matchup vs. the Suns back in November, Vassell tallied 27.25 DKFP, and Monday’s tilt presents the second-highest total of the slate at 224.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. The 21-year-old brings a ceiling above 30 DKFP in this potential shootout and is one of the better forward values available for Monday night.

Other Options: Keldon Johnson ($5,100), Darius Bazley ($4,600)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, $8,300 - After missing five straight games due to health protocols, Gobert returned to the lineup Sunday and saw no limitations, logging 35 minutes en route to 48.75 DKFP vs. the Nuggets. Now, Gobert finds himself in a gorgeous matchup vs. the Lakers. On top of leading the league in pace, Los Angeles is surrendering the fifth-most rebounds and third-most points in the paint this season.

As noted above, this tilt carries the highest total on the slate at 231.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, and in totals of 220 points or greater this season, Gobert has responded with 44.4 DKFP per game. At only $8.3K, the center is far too cheap for his upside and is one of the best high-end values on the board.

Other Options: Pascal Siakam ($9,200), Bam Adebayo ($7,800)

Value

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, $3,700 - As noted above, the Suns will likely be without Ayton this evening, opening the door for McGee to start and destroy this low price tag. In the 10 starts McGee has made for Ayton this season, the veteran has supplied 27.8 DKFP per game. McGee generates an elite 1.4 DKFP per minute this season, and the Spurs are a plus-spot for big men, allowing the eighth-most rebounds and fourth-most points in the paint.

Plain and simple, if Ayton is unavailable, McGee will be the best value available for this five-game slate.

Other Options: Precious Achiuwa ($3,900)

