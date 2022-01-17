Tennis Best Bets: Australian Open Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 17

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re officially underway at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Round 1 is where contenders build the foundation for a deep run and future fan favorites make a name for themselves. I’ve picked out three matches I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ugo Humbert vs. Richard Gasquet

It’s difficult to understate how poor Humbert’s form has been over the past couple of months. The ATP’s 40th-ranked player has won an abysmal two of his last ten matches, and those victories were certainly not in dominating fashion. While Gasquet hasn’t been fantastic as of late either, he has plenty of experience at the Australian Open, advancing to Round 4 on four occasions. I’m confident that the 35-year-old will win at least one set and keep the others close, clearing the 17.5 game mark.

Timofey Skatov vs. Norbert Gombos

It’s always important to come into a Grand Slam as fresh as possible, and that’s exactly what Skatov is doing. The 21-year-old cruised through qualifiers, defeating all three of his opponents in straight sets. That wasn’t the case for Gombos, who barely snuck into this year’s tournament. He required a third set to beat all three of his opponents in qualifiers, including back-to-back match-deciding tiebreaks. That’s not ideal for a 31-year-old set to face off against a young player with little wear and tear. There are a lot of factors pointing towards a first-round upset here.

John Isner vs. Maxime Cressy

These two players are trending in opposite directions, which explains the even moneyline despite Isner’s significant rankings advantage. The 36-year-old has lost nine of his last 11 contests, with his younger American counterpart having won eight of his 10 matches in 2022. It’s worth nothing that both of Cressy’s defeats came against top 25 opponents in Rafael Nadal and Dan Evans, and the 24-year-old kept each contest relatively competitive. Momentum certainly favors Cressy in this matchup.

