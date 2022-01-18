NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 18

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s two-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

Warriors-Pistons: 215.5 Points

Knicks-Timberwolves: 212.5 Points

There are only two games on the schedule today, both of which don’t exactly have juicy totals. The Warriors are at least expected to get back Stephen Curry ($10,600), who did not play Sunday because of a hand injury. He’ll be looking to break out of a slump that has seen him shoot 38.5 percent from the field across his last 10 games. This matchup does work in his favor given that the Pistons have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league.

The Timberwolves and Knicks have two very contrasting styles of play. The Timberwolves have played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league, while the Knicks have played at the slowest pace. What’s been impressive about the Timberwolves is they have the ninth-best defensive rating.

Scheduling Notes

Back-to-back

Knicks

3rd game in 4th night

Knicks

Key Injuries to Monitor

Warriors PG/SG Gary Payton II ($4,500) vs. Pistons

There’s not much injury uncertainty for this slate with only two games. Payton is one of the few players who is listed as questionable. He’s missed both of the last two games for the Warriors with a back injury, robbing them of one of their best defenders. Even if he plays, though, his role could be limited with both Curry and Klay Thompson ($5,500) set to take the floor.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Timberwolves (-2) at Knicks

The Knicks are coming off of a 10-point loss to the Hornets at home Monday. They only scored 87 points, which was a surprise given that the Hornets have the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. The loss snapped their three-game winning streak, with two of those wins coming at home.

The Timberwolves made quick work of the shorthanded Warriors on Sunday, winning by 20 points. They have won five of their last seven games and are 13-8 against the spread on the road, including 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite. They have significantly more firepower, so the Knicks could have a difficult time keeping up.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Favorite Player Prop

Warriors C Kevon Looney: Over 7.5 Rebounds (-140) vs. Pistons

Looney has been busy on the glass, hauling in at least nine rebounds in four of his last six games. This is a great matchup for him to stay productive on the boards given that the Pistons have allowed the third-most rebounds per game in the league. Draymond Green was also out the last time these two teams met, which helped propel Looney to 12 rebounds across 26 minutes.

Favorite Value Play

Warriors PF Jonathan Kuminga ($4,300) vs. Pistons

With Draymond Green out, more playing time has opened up for Kuminga. He’s responded by scoring at least 23.0 DKFP in each of his last four games. Factor in the Pistons’ shortcomings on the defensive end and Kuminga has an excellent opportunity to provide value.

Favorite Stud

Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200) at Knicks

Few centers have as high of a floor as Towns does. He’s scored at least 40.5 DKFP in 11 straight games and is averaging 46.4 DKFP per game for the season. With his averages of 24.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers, his ability to contribute in so many different areas should continue to make him a top option in DFS. Add in this limited slate and it’s difficult to pass up the opportunity to add him to your lineup.

