Tennis Best Bets: Australian Open Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 18

Round 2 action begins Tuesday at Melbourne Park for the 2022 Australian Open. Contenders are looking to build off of strong starts and dark horses are beginning to emerge. I’ve picked out three matches I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rafael Nadal vs. Yannick Hanfmann

Nadal cruised through his first-round matchup and I expect more of the same Tuesday night. These two have only faced off once, with Nadal dominating (6-2, 6-1, 6-3). As the only former champion in this year’s tournament, this is Rafa’s chance to break away from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the leader in all-time Grand Slam singles titles. It’s hard to imagine Hanfmann keeping this match close.

Pedro Martinez vs. Cristian Garin

Garin hasn’t been in spectacular form lately, which explains why the odds for this contest are so tight. The ATP’s 19th-ranked player barely squeaked by Facundo Bagnis in Round 1, but there’s reason for optimism today. Garin has won both of his matches against Martinez in effective fashion, earning victories at Wimbledon (6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4) and Bastad (6-3, 6-3) last year. Their third matchup could be tighter than the prior two, but I’m expecting Garin to move on tonight.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Aslan Karatsev

This is another case of two players trending in opposite directions. There’s too much to like about Karatsev, who has dropped the first set just once in his last 11 wins. McDonald, on the other hand, has only won three of his last eight matches, and lost the first set to Nikola Milojevic in the first round of this tournament. Karatsev seems primed for a potential run at Melbourne Park this year, so expect him to come out strong and take care of business vs. McDonald tonight.

