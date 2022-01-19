Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 American Express DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ryan Noonan discuss their favorite 2022 American Express DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.
2022 AMEX — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 AMEX — DraftKings Picks | Podcast | Own Projections
2022 American Express DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 54 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 20
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 American Express: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 3s Gained
Opportunities Gained
Fairways Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 American Express: Course(s)
Course: Stadium Course at PGA West (SC)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,147
- Greens: Bermuda
Shotlink: Yes
Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West (TC)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,181
- Greens: Bermuda
- Shotlink: No
Course: LA Quinta CC (LQ)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,060
- Greens: Bermuda
- Shotlink: No
2022 American Express: Past Winners
2021: Si WOOOOOOO Kim -23
2020: Andrew Landry -26
2019: Adam Long -26
2018: Jon Rahm -22
2017: Hudson Swafford -20
2016: Jason Dufner -25
2015: Bill Haas -22
2014: Patrick Reed -28
2022 American Express DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,300
High-End Value
Sungjae Im $9,900
Abraham Ancer $9,200
Second-Level Values
Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,700
Si Woo Kim $8,300
Mid-Level Values
Chris Kirk $7,800
Gary Woodland $7,700
Lucas Glover $7,600
Andrew Putnam $7,100
Scrub Values
Hudson Swafford $6,700
Anirban Lahiri $6,400
Trey Mullinax $6,300
