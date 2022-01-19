Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 American Express DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ryan Noonan discuss their favorite 2022 American Express DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Amex Course/Player Notes

2022 American Express DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 54 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 20

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 American Express: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 3s Gained

Opportunities Gained

Fairways Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 American Express: Course(s)

Course: Stadium Course at PGA West (SC)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,147

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: Yes

Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West (TC)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,181

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: No

Course: LA Quinta CC (LQ)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,060

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: No

2022 American Express: Past Winners

2021: Si WOOOOOOO Kim -23

2020: Andrew Landry -26

2019: Adam Long -26

2018: Jon Rahm -22

2017: Hudson Swafford -20

2016: Jason Dufner -25

2015: Bill Haas -22

2014: Patrick Reed -28

2022 American Express DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,300

High-End Value

Sungjae Im $9,900

Abraham Ancer $9,200

Second-Level Values

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,700

Si Woo Kim $8,300

Mid-Level Values

Chris Kirk $7,800

Gary Woodland $7,700

Lucas Glover $7,600

Andrew Putnam $7,100

Scrub Values

Hudson Swafford $6,700

Anirban Lahiri $6,400

Trey Mullinax $6,300

