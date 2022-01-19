NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for January 19

The NBA Cheat Sheet doesn’t require a magnifying glass to view the contents. It doesn’t need to be hidden from a proctor. Just point, click and scroll for an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 13-game slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Top scoring game environments on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Brooklyn Nets are without Kevin Durant but they will still have James Harden ($11,600) and Kyrie Irving ($9,300) since the game is in the nation’s capital. BKN is seventh in offensive pace and offensive efficiency while WAS is 21st in pace and 14th in offensive efficiency. BKN is 11th in defensive efficiency while WAS is 21st. These teams met back on October 25 in Brooklyn with the Nets winning 104-90.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10th in offensive pace while the Atlanta Hawks are 19th. The Hawks are second in offensive efficiency but 29th in defensive efficiency. The Timberwolves are 24th in offense and 10th in defense. These teams met in early January with the Hawks prevailing 121-110 on the road. Minnesota was without Patrick Beverley ($5,200) and D’Angelo Russell ($7,600) in that one, though.

The Houston Rockets are the fantasy gold standard as they are first in offensive pace and 30th in defensive efficiency. They are only 26th in offensive efficiency. The Utah Jazz are 11th in pace, first in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency. These teams met back in October with the Jazz destroying the Rockets in Houston by the score of 122-91. No starter played more than 28 minutes for the Jazz while only three Rockets scored in double figures.

Scheduling Notes

Back-to-back

Timberwolves, Pistons

3rd game in 4th night

Timberwolves, Jazz, Pistons

Key Injuries to Monitor

Bucks PG Jrue Holiday ($8,100) vs. Grizzlies

Holiday has missed the last six games due to a left ankle injury. Over that span, the Bucks have gone 2-4. Holiday averages 1.15 DKFP per minute and garners a 24.4% usage rate. Memphis is third in the Western Conference at 31-15 and is seventh in defensive efficiency, so his return would provide a boost at both ends of the floor. If Holiday is able to return, then either George Hill ($3,100) or Wesley Matthews ($3,300) will return to a reserve role and both would see a reduction in playing time.

Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon ($7,500) @ Lakers

Brogdon has missed 12 of the last 14 games and he left early in both of the games he did play. Over that span, the Pacers have posted a 3-11 record. Not good, Bob. Brogdon averages 1.08 DKFP per minute and garners a 25% usage rate. It’s tough to trust Brogdon if he does return for this one due to risk of reaggravation but the matchup is a good one, as the Lakers are third in pace and boost the FPPM to point guards by 8.52%. If Brogdon plays, Caris LeVert ($7,900) would slide down to shooting guard and lose around three percentage points of usage while Duane Washington ($3,700) would return to a reserve role.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

This line opened up at -6 in favor of Boston but has been bet down, and for good reason as the Hornets are 27-17 ATS this season. Charlotte is second in offensive pace and sixth in offensive efficiency so they are always in the mix to cover. Boston is only 22-23 ATS but they have won five of their last six games and are 15-8 at home. They played in Charlotte earlier in the season and won by 11 points in overtime. Give me the men in green for this one. As a Lakers fan, that makes me want to puke but it is what it is.

Favorite Player Prop

No risk it, no biscuit, right? I’m feeling saucy today so let’s make it rain from downtown. The game has a total of 233 and the Nets are seventh in offensive pace so there should be plenty of opportunities. With no Kevin Durant, Harden and Kyrie see usage boosts. In six games without Durant, Harden has attempted 13, 12, 8, 9, 11 and four three-pointers. He’s made at least three in all but one of those games so I’m not too worried about Harden getting there. The Wizards boost the three-point prowess to point guards by 2.67%. Irving doesn’t put up the same volume as Harden but he’s made at least three in two of four games he’s played. The Wizards boost the three-point prowess to shooting guards by a whopping 23.65% and Irving will see a usage bump with Durant off the floor. Beal has attempted at least 10 three-pointers three times this season but fewer than five 14 times. That said, he has made three three-pointers in a game eight times and the Nets boost three-pointers by 9.94%. Hey, there’s a reason why it’s +1400.

Favorite Value Play

Hawks SF/PF De’Andre Hunter ($4,200) vs. Timberwolves

Since returning to action, Hunter has played at least 30 minutes in the past three games with 35 minutes of run in the most recent contest. He’s scored 20 points in two of those contests and notched a block in four straight with one game with three. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in two games. Minnesota is 10th in pace and they boost the FPPM to small forwards by 4.1%.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($12,400) vs. Clippers

Jokic averages a ridiculous 1.74 DKFP per minute. End of analysis. Fine. He’s gone for at least 70 DKFP eight times this season and is a threat to mess around on any given night. He has nine triple-doubles on the season with two in the most recent games. Jokic has scored fewer than 50 DKFP only eight times so he has one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

