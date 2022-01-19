Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 19

Slates usually don’t come much bigger than this. After a mini two-game affair on Tuesday, there are 26 teams taking the court this evening in what should be a phenomenal night of basketball. Still, even with so many players to choose from for your DFS lineups, you’re going to need to find some value somewhere, and that’s where I come in.

Here are my favorite bargain assets for tonight’s action.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Hunter’s price tag has risen slightly since the former lottery pick made his return from an extended injury absence last week; yet the forward still isn’t expensive enough in my eyes. Hunter’s logged over 29.0 minutes of action in each of Atlanta’s past three games, culminating in a season-high 34.9 minutes in Monday’s win over Milwaukee. Hunter also registered a season-best 27.5% usage rate and 35.75 DKFP in that contest, as he appears to truly be back at full-strength.

It would be nearly impossible to ask for a better matchup, too. The Timberwolves enter Wednesday on the second-night of a back-to-back with a defense that’s surrendered over 111.0 points per 100 possessions across its past five games. On top of that, Minnesota has operated its offense at the second-fastest pace in the league over that same span (103.3). Knowing all that, it’s easy to see why the Hawks own this slate’s second-highest implied team total, which really elevates Hunter’s fantasy ceiling.

Suddenly, the Grizzlies are incredibly thin on the wing. We’ve known for weeks that Dillon Brooks (ankle) would be sidelined for an extended period of time, but with the additions of Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson to the league’s heath protocols on Tuesday, there’s very little left of the team’s depth chart. That’s where an asset like Konchar becomes desirable.

There’s a list of things to love about Konchar as a possible value play this evening. He was already a huge part of Memphis’ rotation, as the 25-year-old has averaged 24.4 minutes across his past three games — the fourth-highest mark on the team. He’s shooting an absurd 49.2% on three-pointers this season, which includes a 23-for-39 (59.0%) run since the beginning of December. Konchar is also an above-average rebounder for his position, as he’s in possession of a 13.0% total rebounding rate in 2021-22. That skill came to to forefront last week, when the former UDFA grabbed 17 boards in a win over Minnesota. Simply put, Konchar can do a lot of positive stuff.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

PG Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings, $4,900

This is a bit of a tough spot, unless we get some injury clarity from the Pistons in the early afternoon. As things stand at the moment of writing, Frank Jackson ($4,500; conditioning) is a question mark to be available for tonight’s game — which would be his 10th consecutive missed contest — while Killian Hayes ($4,000; hip) was unable to play the second-half of Tuesday’s loss to Golden State. If neither is able to suit up in California, there could be a lot of minutes available for Joseph.

The veteran isn’t usually very flashy, nor does he often reach his DFS ceiling, but he has been playing his best basketball of the season as of late, averaging 27.2 DKFP over his last six appearances. Joseph’s also mustered 28.3 DKFP the past 10 times he’s been asked to log over 25 minutes in a game in 2021-22, not to mention the fact that the Kings hemorrhage fantasy points to opposing guards each and every night. He’s only viable if both Jackson and Hayes sit, but Joseph could be in store for a sneaky-good performance.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.