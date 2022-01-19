Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for January 19

It’s a small three-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday with New Jersey, Colorado and Toronto all notable favorites over Arizona, Anaheim and New York, respectively. It’s worth noting that both Colorado and Toronto are playing on the road, and all six teams enter the contest rested. The Avalanche do play Thursday, though. Here’s a peek at the DraftKings fantasy NHL landscape.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $40K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

Top Line Stacks

Devils vs. Coyotes

Yegor Sharangovich ($3,700) - Jack Hughes ($6,300)

While Hughes and the cushy matchup are the real draws here, Sharangovich also offers significant cap relief. Arizona is 4-11-3 on the road this season and rank last in goals against per game and third last in penalty-kill percentage. Additionally, Hughes is ripe for a breakout showing. Prior to his two-game point drought he racked up an incredible 12 points – four goals – through his previous five outings.

Avalanche at Ducks

Gabriel Landeskog ($7,100) - Nathan MacKinnon ($8,800) - Mikko Rantanen ($7,800)

Anaheim is 2-6-1 with 31 goals against since the holiday break, so this should prove to be a soft matchup for Colorado. MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen have clicked for 5.54 goals and 17.69 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes while driving 5-on-5 possession with a 61.6 Corsi For percentage.

Superstar to Build Around

Auston Matthews, TOR at NYR ($8,300) - A matchup-proof option in high-end form, Matthews has found the scoresheet in 15 of the past 16 games to the tune of 18 tallies, seven helpers and 77 shots. Additionally, he’s been without linemate Mitch Marner ($5,500) for nine of those 16 games, and Matthews has been on the ice for 4.28 goals per 60 minutes with Marner and just 2.62 without him during the stretch. Just note, New York allows the second fewest goals per game and ranks third in penalty-kill percentage.

Value on Offense

Michael Bunting, TOR at NYR ($4,600) - A stack candidate alongside center Auston Matthews ($8,300), Bunting has found the scoresheet in four consecutive games and also skates with the No. 2 power-play unit. The rookie is also having a rock-solid season with his 1.21 primary assists and 2.54 points per 60 minutes ranking 34th and 82nd in the league, respectively. The Rangers aren’t a favorable matchup, though, as noted.

Nico Hischier, NJ vs. ARI ($4,300) - As noted, Arizona checks out as a plus-matchup, and Hischier has been productive with four goals, two assists and 20 shots through six games since the holiday break. He also skates with the No. 1 power-play unit.

Stud Goalies

Pavel Francouz, COL at ANH ($8,200) - As noted, the Ducks have stumbled out of the holiday break, and they’ve also been weak offensively with just 16 goals during the nine-game stretch. Francouz, on the flip side, has won four consecutive games, albeit with a mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.

Mackenzie Blackwood, NJ vs. ARI ($8,000) - The Coyotes have scored the second fewest goals per 60 minutes in the league on the road and ranked second last in power-play percentage. Blackwood is also in need of a bounce-back opponent after posting an underwhelming .876 save percentage and 3.83 GAA through his past nine starts.

Value on Defense

Damon Severson, NJ vs. ARI ($4,600) - Projected to return Wednesday and quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit against the lowly Coyotes, Severson will likely be a popular target from his salary range. He recorded two goals and four assists through five games before missing New Jersey’s most recent game because he was in COVID-19 protocols.

Samuel Girard, COL at ANH ($3,800) - With 11 points, 26 shots, 22 blocks and an average of 22:49 minutes (1:56 with the man advantage) through 18 games since Dec. 1, Girard boasts a respectable fantasy floor. He’s worth considering as an addition to a Colorado stack from his salary range.

Power-Play Defenseman

Cale Makar, COL at ANH ($7,000) - If you have the cap space, Makar is your top option on the blue line. He paces defensemen in points per 60 minutes since entering the league and has racked up two tallies, seven helpers and 22 shots during his current six-game point streak. As noted, the Ducks have struggled since the holiday break, too.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at NYR ($5,900) - While this isn’t a high-end matchup, Rielly has been excellent since the calendar flipped to December with 17 points, 36 shots and 18 blocks through his past 13 contests. Additionally, his decreased salary lessens the risk of New York’s excellent defense.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $40K Kick Save [$10K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is naparker77) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.